Film depicting the struggle of 30,000 teachers from Sergipe

The feature film Abraço was voted best film by the popular jury at the Pernambuco Film Festival (Cine PE) in 2019 and will be released on Thursday (15), Teachers’ Day, on the Looke digital platform and in drive-in theaters across the country.

The date is not a coincidence. The film shows a mobilization of 30,000 teachers from Sergipe in 2008 to prevent the loss of rights. The protagonist Ana Rosa, played by the actress Giuliana Maria, lives the challenge of being a mother, wife and union member in the midst of an intense legal battle against the state government.

Based on a true story, DF Fiuza’s film used 600 extras, 78 actors from Sergipe and two actors from other states.

Director DF Fiuza [centro] poses with the actors who play the protagonists of Embrace / Disclosure

Abraço also won awards for Best Actress and Best Original Soundtrack at the Pernambuco Festival. From 29, the film will also be available on the digital platforms Apple TV, Google Play, NOW, Looke, Vivo Play and Youtube Films.

Brasil de Fato spoke to the director, who said he was interested in left-wing criticism of the work – as “special criticism” declined when the film was shown at the festival. Check out:

Brasil de Fato: How did the idea of ​​a feature film about education and the teachers’ struggle with union sponsorship come about?

DF Fiuza: In 2017 the Sergipe Teachers’ Association completed 40 years. In the same year they invited me to make a documentary to tell the story of the union. It was then that I realized that there was an excellent opportunity to make a film that, in some ways, was in dialogue with the current reality of the destruction of all working class rights, culture, education and social union movements.

Instead of making a documentary about the history of the union, we opted for a fictional film based on an episode in the history of the union, preferably an episode that reflects the current political / social context. This is how Abraço was born.

In addition to the decision for a black protagonist, represented by the actor Flávio Bauraqui, the film passed the Bechdel test, which was created to assess female representativeness. How did these decisions come about?

For a film to pass the Bechdel-Wallace Test, it must have at least two female characters. These characters must have a name in the plot and talk to each other about something other than humans. It sounds easy, but most films fail this test.

The protagonists of Abraço are teachers, an extremely female category, mainly in kindergarten and elementary school. So it is natural to have many women in the cast. In addition, the film is about women who have social struggles and have to talk about these issues.

Hug is a film based on real events, and my friend Flávio Bauraqui’s character in real life is black. So they were natural choices.

What do you think the film will be like in a country like Brazil, where union struggles are often criminalized and in the face of a government that is against investing in culture?

Ah! This question alone would be enough for hours of discussion. Every film has its audience first. For me there is no such thing as a good or a bad film: it all depends on who is rating it.

The film premiered at the Pernambuco Film Festival, and the so-called specialist critic went down. He said the film is wrong if it shows that a teacher does not have the support of her family at home – because critics say it is not in “real” life.

Another reviewer wrote that the film should only have an impact among those already “converted” conducive to contaminated speech. This analysis does not seem to me to be a film critic with these words: it is an ideological discourse, and the critic has every right to do so. The question is whether he is aware of this.

Now that the film is reaching the general public, I am waiting for criticism from the left because I want to hear “our” critics speak. I am very interested in this criticism.

The film speaks about a reality that took place in 2008. Despite this time gap, does it bring reflections on the attacks on education and public services that Brazil is living today?

Yes. As in 2008, the current government is attacking education and culture on teachers from Sergipe only by prioritizing budget cuts, the end of research scholarships, private universities, and calling students. Idiots ”and as if that weren’t enough, he appoints the worst education minister a country could have.

Embrace addresses a specific point of attack for public service teachers, but offers a broader reflection on the film.

Why do films showing social struggles barely reach the general public?

Our population was raised to prefer the Hollywood cinema model, with heroes, happy endings, pyrotechnic films, full of special effects and famous artists.

What are these films about? Almost always a hero saving the world, certain themes of the character, wars, ninjas, cutting heads … whoever has the money and the power to produce these films has no interest in tackling social struggles because Films of this kind question the unjust society and unequal that we have built so far; You can raise people’s awareness and get them to stop living in a country with 70,000 children on the streets, a country as unequal as ours.

The capital was created through “art criticism” and the derogatory term “pamphlet cinema” in order to downsize and label films that deal with political issues.

Big productions are expensive. The production, distribution and showing of films for the general public is expensive, it takes a whole industry behind it. And the question is: Whoever dominates this industry, which gives the general public access, is capital. Do you believe that capital will produce films that show the injustices and atrocities in the world that are precisely caused by the greed of capital?

In addition, through “art criticism” and the derogatory term “pamphletary cinema” capital was created to downsize and label films that deal with political and social issues.

I want to put the aesthetics and the use of cinematic language aside for a while and focus on the thematic issue. When a character does drugs, takes heads, and kills everyone, it is considered the character’s action. But when a figure gathers a group of people together to fight for their rights, to question the unfair world we have created, to fight against the system of capital exploitation, then it cannot – soon it will label disparaging the film as pamphlets.

What they call brochure film, I call “political art”. So we have to make our films, with the subjects and subjects that we believe in, we also have to create critics who specialize in the type of film we are making. They created their market. The left must create theirs.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas