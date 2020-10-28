Find out how to watch the XX Human Resources Conference – Executive Digest live

Tomorrow, October 29th, the 20th edition of the Human Resources Conference will take place. The organization is again using a hybrid format with a limited presence at the Museu do Oriente in Lisbon, but with live broadcast (free and without registration), either on SAPO or on the Human Resources website and on social networks.

To see the live streaming just visit this link or watch here.

The 20th HR Conference will be the keynote speaker, Luísa Ribeiro, Head of Strategy & Consulting Talent & Organization at Accenture, who will speak about talent management in the current context.

This is followed by the Leaders’ Conversation with Álvaro Covões, founder and general director of the show promoter Everything is New, and Jorge Rebelo de Almeida, founder and president of the second largest Portuguese hotel group, Grupo Vila Galé, as protagonists moderated by Ricardo Florêncio, CEO of Multipublições Media Group.

Time later for three interventions:

Vanda de Jesus, Managing Director of Portugal Digital, will speak about Portugal’s transition from a startup nation to a digital nation.

Nuno Ferreira Morgado, partner of PLMJ, will clarify the changes envisaged in labor law, in which they will translate and respond to the real needs of the market.

Teresa Espassandim, Director of the Portuguese Order of Psychologists, will focus on mental health as a critical success factor.

After a coffee break, Randstad will share his vision of the role of fear and trust in living in times of pandemic.

In the usual Crossfire, the emphasis will be on new ways of working: the role of offices alongside physical space, promoting organizational culture, motivation and commitment, and the role of communication to achieve this. The committee consists of Graça Rebôcho, Human Resources Manager at Altice Portugal; Isabel Heitor, Human Resources Manager at ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal; Patrícia Pereira, Head of Human Resources at Renault Portugal; and Paula Jordão, commercial director at Sonae MC. The debate will be moderated by Ana Leonor Martins, Human Resources Editor-in-Chief, and Pedro Ramos, Human Resources Manager at TAP Air Portugal.

At the end of the 20th edition of the Human Resources Conference, Clara Raposo, Dean of the ISEG – Instituto Superior de Economia e Gestão, will address the topic of new skills and the need for retraining and further education.

The XX Human Resources Conference is sponsored by the following companies: Accenture, Altice, Delta Cafés, EDV, Fidelidade, Jaba Recordati, Novo Banco, PLMJ, Sonae MC and Ticket Serviços.

And with the support of: Hostesses from Portugal, InPressionante, Neurónio Criativo and SAPO.

Further information: Joana Lagarto, joana.lagarto@multipublicacoes.pt or 210 123 432.

Source: Human Resources