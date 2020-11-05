Find out what to do to get assistance if infected or isolated – Executive Digest

There are different types of Covid-19 victims. They apply to self-employed and dependent employees who are infected with the coronavirus and have to stay at home. to workers who need prophylactic isolation in the event of suspected infection or contact with an infected person; and there is also support for children or grandchildren, for example when the class is sent home or the school closes.

Who pays in these cases and how much? What do employees have to do and what are they entitled to? The savings accounts explained what happens to your salary in each of these situations.

When you work for others and are infected

You’ll need to forward the discharge document to the company to justify your absence. “A certificate of temporary disability is issued, a bulletin for retirement,” explains labor lawyer Pedro Ulrich to the savings account.

It should be noted that the discharge is always issued by a doctor from the National Health Service (SNS), automatically sent to Social Security by this doctor, and a copy is sent to the user, which does not need to be requested in person. The employee must then send the retirement to the company.

In this case, the drop is “special”, “more generous or 100% generous”. Normal depreciation doesn’t pay off in the first three days, but covid-19’s depreciation does pay off. The term is 28 days and the employee receives 100% reference compensation. Social security pays for everything.

If you get sick for more than 28 days, you will transition to a normal sickness regime with significant income cuts.

If you are self-employed and issue green receipts

In this case, you will only receive the wage that corresponds to the social security allowance.

“In terms of rights, the situation for the self-employed paying for social security is exactly the same under the normal regime,” explains the lawyer.

The process is the same as the previous one: you need to have a GP or NHS-issued pension sent to Social Security. In this case, “it doesn’t have to be sent to the employer because it doesn’t exist,” added Pedro Ulrich.

If you are suspected of being infected

You need to call SNS24 first and then a statement will be sent for the purpose of prophylactic isolation. The document contains personal data and the reason not to go to work.

In this case you will receive the 100% discount and will have to stay at home for the days specified in the declaration. The employee sends the declaration to the company and the employer has five days to send it to Social Security.

It’s important to confirm that the company even submitted the GIT71 form and attached the prophylactic isolation statement on the Social Security Direct page. The maximum duration of sick pay for prophylactic isolation is 14 days, not 28.

If post-quarantine suspicion of infection is confirmed, the days you were in prophylactic isolation will be discounted. “There is no such thing as 14 plus 28. After 28 days, the days of isolation wear off,” explains Pedro Ulrich. The decline remains at 100%.

Another important detail: if teleworking is possible, teleworking has priority. “The employee is obliged to work in isolation at home,” explains the lawyer. In other words, you are not entitled to vacation and 100% of the salary is paid by the company instead of Social Security.

Help for children or grandchildren

If your child is in prophylactic isolation, you should apply for childcare allowance of a maximum of 30 days per year, which is paid 100%.

“The law allows children up to and including 11 years of age to be accompanied by their parents and receive the allowance equal to 100% of the remuneration.” The two parents cannot be at the same time, but they can be one after the other.

Up to the age of 11, each parent can miss work up to 30 days a year (they are entitled to another day if they have more children). If your child is 12 years or older, you are only entitled to 15 days a year (or 16 if you have more children).

When supporting a grandchild, the support is only 65% ​​of the reference remuneration.

With the declaration of prophylactic isolation of the child or grandson, the parent must fill out the form at the direct social security, attach a medical declaration and apply for the allowance, which is not a discharge. The company must also be informed that absences while the child is in isolation are justified.

If you have any doubts about the support, please contact social security.