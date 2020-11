Fire breaks out in apartments in Gondomar – Portugal

That Friday, a fire broke out in a house in Zebreiros, Gondomar.

The flames were fought by fire fighters from Valbom, fire fighters from Gondomar, fire fighters from Crestuma and São Pedro da Cova.

There are no wounded to be registered.

The warning was given at 8:52 p.m. At 10:40 p.m. the fire was over.

The fire caused a blackout in the streets next to the house.