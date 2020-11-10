Fire Door Market – Latest Trends and Demand Analysis Report to 2026

The latest developmental trends, people’s interest towards materials, the aesthetic appeal, and heat and fire resistance values have offered much potential to the industry to foster at a prodigious pace in the forthcoming years. The global fire door market size would exceed USD 13 billion by 2026.

Fire doors, when embed in the buildings, usually offer two main functions including formation of barrier to restrict the spread of fire when the doors are closed, and once opened, they provide the means of escape. It has been reported that a well-framed timber fire door is expected to delay the spread of fire and smoke without causing much hindrance to the movement of goods and people.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1715

Recurrent fire breakouts and fatalities associated with it have led to a demand spurt for deployment of fire doors in commercial and residential infrastructures. According to an International Association of Fire and Rescue Services report, 2016 recorded over more than 18 thousand deaths globally due to small and/or massive fire outbreaks- a statistic that has urged myriad governments to ponder over the decision of deploying fire doors in almost all structures of the modern-day construction.

One of the fundamental factors adding to the growth of fire doors adoption is the expanding construction industry and people’s keenness on implementing fire protection components in their homes and commercial spaces. A projected USD 80 trillion industry, the construction sector has paved way for umpteen novel innovations and renovations in the business space. Fire door assemblies have been playing a vital role in protection of life safety over the past few years now, however, its unawareness had resulted in a sluggish fire door market growth. Nevertheless, stringent fire protection and fire safety guidelines by various governments have offered a push to the adoption of these doors worldwide.

Some of the important features that offer several advantages for its use in both commercial as well as domestic structures are enlisted below:

Fire doors are designed from various components. Although timber frame is considered to be the massively used component, they can also be covered in fire-resistant glass to offer much more resistance while improving the aesthetics.

The doors are also equipped with intumescent seal around the edges, which is mainly designed to expand once the temperature reaches beyond 200 degrees Celsius, with an intent of sealing the gaps between the frame and door, thus forming a barrier for passage of fire or smoke.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1715

Apparently, these features have enabled various manufacturers to come up with cutting edge solutions to offer the customers with new and appealing fire door designs while abiding by the fire safety regulations. For instance, UNION- an ASSA ABLOY company-last year announced the launch of a complete fire door kit range for enhanced fire safety. Official sources claimed that the fire door kit range is one of the convenient ways of installing and maintain a fire door, which would prove to be a beneficial step for property owners.

Adding to the ongoing accomplishments, the company in partnership with Vetrotech-had earlier in March 2019, introduced new addition and expansion of existing E119 fire resistive steel doors and frames. With this new addition, ASSA ABLOY offers full glass narrow stile doors that pose of either 60 or 0 minutes UL10C fire ratings with an exceptional bullet resistance of up to level 3. These products have also been tested and certified to UL235, ASTEM E119, and NFPA 251, and are engineered for applications boasting of more than 45 minute fire rating or where the glazed area is somewhere more than 25 per cent of the wall area.

These initiatives are likely to provide tremendous opportunities to existing as well as new entrants in the fire door industry to gain a competitive advantage over others by engaging into industry strategies like collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches, and facility expansion.

Related Reports: –

Vacuum Pumps Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacuum-pumps-market-to-hit-usd-7-bn-by-2026-global-market-insights-inc-300965958.html

Range Hood Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/range-hood-market-is-projected-to-expand-at-3-5-cagr-through-2026–says-global-market-insights-inc-301151929.html