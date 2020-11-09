Fire Safety Equipment Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

The ‘Fire Safety Equipment market’ study developed by Market Study Report, LLC, enumerates an in-depth analysis of the powerful trends prevailing in the industry. This study also encompasses valuable information relating to the profitability prospects, growth dynamics, market size, market share forecast, and revenue estimation of this business vertical. The study descriptively charts out the competitive backdrop of eminent players partaking in the industry share, in consort with their offering portfolio & business strategies.

The global fire safety equipment market is anticipated to reach around $114.1 billion by 2026 according to a new research. In 2017, the industrial segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global fire safety equipment market.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global fire safety equipment market. Introduction of stringent government regarding safety at workplace majorly drives the market growth in this region. Additionally, the increasing demand from the manufacturing and mining industries has accelerated the adoption of fire safety equipment in North America. The increasing automation in homes and buildings and mandates regarding implementation of building safety codes further supports market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing industrialization and growth in manufacturing industries. Rising demand from healthcare, mining, and commercial sectors would supplement the market growth in this region.

The increasing loss of life and property due to fire accidents drives the growth of fire safety equipment market. Stringent government regulations regarding workplace safety, and growing automation in smart homes and buildings further accelerate the adoption of fire safety equipment. Increasing safety concerns, strict implementation of building safety codes, and growing demand from industries such as oil and gas, and mining among others further augment market growth. However, high costs of fire safety equipment limit the growth of the fire safety equipment market. New emerging markets, technological advancements, innovation in Scada solutions and advancements in wireless sensor networks would provide growth opportunities for fire safety equipment market in the coming years.

The major companies operating in fire safety equipment market include Honeywell International, Nittan Company Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, Bosch Security Systems Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Siemens Building Technologies, Hochiki Corporation, Minimax Viking GmbH, Tyco International PLC, and Gentex Corporation among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Fire Safety Equipment Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

