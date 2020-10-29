Fire truck near the entrance to A1 in Santa Maria da Feira See the pictures – Portugal

A truck was completely destroyed by the flames in Nogueira da Regedoura, Santa Maria da Feira, next to the tolls for accessing the A44 to the A1 this Thursday morning.

The flames broke out in the cabin area, but the rapid intervention of the firefighters from Lourosa, Carvalhos and Sapadores de Gaia prevented the flames from spreading to the cargo of wood.

Access was blocked for 45 minutes. Traffic is conditioned until the wreck is completely removed.

The warning came around 10 a.m.