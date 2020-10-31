Fires endanger wetlands in Argentina and in the country

Since July, the fires that have devastated the wetlands (humidales, in Spanish) and native forests in Argentina have been a bleak scenario. According to the National Fire Brigade, almost 900,000 hectares are already affected. The most critical situation is the Paraná Delta region, which includes the provinces of Santa Fé, Entre Rios and Buenos Aires, as well as the concentration of fires in the province of Cordoba. The latter has already lost 315 thousand hectares by fire.

The fires spread quickly in connection with a historic low water level in the Paraná River, a consequence of the Argentine water crisis, which is contributing to the scarcity of rain and the decline in river flow from hydropower plants in Brazil.

The fact sparked a geopolitical conflict between the two countries this year when, in March, the Argentine government had to pressure the Brazilian side to open the floodgates of the Itaipu Dam.

Wetlands, which are characterized by high soil water saturation – comparable to the Pantanal in Brazil – are hardest hit by fires. Sociologist Sofía Astelarra, a member of the Humedales Observatory, points out the size of the affected area. “The situation in the Paraná river delta is alarming: 36,000 eruptions and 250,000 hectares of burning wetlands.”

Wetlands Act

Given this scenario, Argentina is implementing the Wetlands Act for the third time to protect these regions, which despite the most critical situation this year have historically been the target of environmental degradation caused by private interests. Wetlands make up about 23% of Argentina’s territory and have no specific legislation to protect them.

“The pressure from the business lobby is strong and comes from various productive sectors. The wetland law does not reach the sanction of MPs and senators,” said Astelarra of the bill from organizations and environmentalists.

This year’s fires also spread through the forests in Argentina, reaching areas with red and yellow sanctuaries like Calilegua National Park in Jujuy, which is still active.

This reality underscores the lack of funding provided for in the Forest Law (Ley de Bosques, in Spanish) for the protection of these regions. According to the National Fire Protection Service, 95% of fires are caused by human activity.

In the meantime, the Commission on Natural Resources and the Conservation of the Human Environment approved an amendment to the Fire Protection Act last Monday (26th). The new article provides for a minimum interval of 60 years for the restoration of deforested areas and forbids productive activities in these areas under penalty of a fine.

The criticism from environmentalists is that legislative efforts are focused on changing a law that isn’t even respected while the Wetlands Bill remains frozen.

“Ecocide”

In recent weeks, the drop in temperature and precipitation in the Cordoba region have helped contain the fire in some areas. However, according to University of Cordoba geographer Joaquín Deon, deforested areas may pose a new risk with the arrival of rain. He is also a member of the environmental and human rights coordination of Sierras Chicas and a specialist in water catchment management.

“These pools, which were ‘bare’ with no vegetation instead of acting as a sponge in the woods, will be like a toboggan run and endanger all forms of life, including urban centers,” he stresses. He points out that the areas of the affected basins amount to more than 330,000 hectares, the largest number of fires accumulated in all of Argentina’s history.

Deon points out that when analyzing the basin areas, there is a balance of power in the use of land and water. “They are ways to harness the biodiversity of capital based on the destruction and disposal of this land as a production factor for real estate development, agribusiness and mining.”

Fire as a business

In contrast to Brazil, in Argentina the provincial and federal governments are joining forces with the deployment of hydrants and brigades to contain the fires along with the work of volunteer firefighters in the regions.

Environment Minister Juan Cabandié warned in an interview with Futurock Radio about the difficulty of containing the fire without the action of the judiciary. “We put out the fire and three days later the producers relight it. I understand the fair complaint from the residents of the coasts of the Paraná river, but if the judiciary does not deal with those who burn the fields, it is very difficult,” said he.

In the same interview, the minister quoted the case of the Mayor of San Nicolás, Manuel Massaglia (PRO). According to Cabandié, the Massaglia family owns 840 hectares in the delta in the Entre Ríos province and “usually burns”.

Fires, other than burning, customary and controlled practices, are caused and reactivated in order to expand the possibility of using native forest areas and to give these areas a “productive” target.

The expert warns that the practice is based on maneuvers in some Argentine laws. This is the case with the National Law on Minimum Budgets for the Protection of Indigenous Forests and the Law on Fire Fighting.

“Provincial governments with provincial laws allow public works, races, quads and motocross tracks to be approved after a fire. This justifies a change in land use and the relief of a private company,” explains Deon.

Development policy based on the idea of ​​progress at the expense of environmental degradation means profit for the many at the expense of the few.

Since the boom in the agricultural industry in Argentina in the early 2000s, animal husbandry has expanded to the islands of the Paraná Delta. Wetlands are also used to grow soybeans. Sofía Astelarra, who is studying and monitoring the situation in the region, points out that the economic crisis aggravated by the pandemic has deepened investment by the productive sectors in these areas this year.

“The various productive sectors are starting to enforce their modes of production in order to get out of the economic crisis. From that point on, property speculation has also deepened as there are condominium developments, like Entre Rios, interested in these burned-out wetlands,” he said.

Artigas project

In recent weeks, the debate about ways of producing and exploring the country has deepened with the case of Dolores Etchevehere, a member of a rural family in Entre Rios, a symbol of the Argentine oligarchy that reproduces the model of exploitation that leads to the deterioration of the human Life and the environment.

Dolores convicted her family of corruption, exploitation of workers who found themselves in a situation similar to slavery and destruction of the country. She decided to donate 40% of the territory of her heritage to the Artigas project, which aims to affirm a communal way of life without pesticides and exploitation.

For environmentalists, the case reveals the power structure that links landowners to politics and justice, which in turn guarantees impunity for crimes against life in favor of the exploitation of natural resources and the promotion of private businesses. .

