First Briton to sign Covid-19 was found dead at the age of 26 – World

Connor Reed, the 26-year-old who was reportedly the first British man to get Covid-19, was found dead at the University of Bangor in Wales last week.

The young man tested positive for the new coronavirus last December at a school in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the pandemic. The North Wales student said at the time that he was cured with a glass of whiskey and honey.

The news was spread via a post on Facebook by the young man’s mother, who lives in Australia. The boy was found dead in his apartment at Bangor University in Wales.

Connor Reed experienced several weeks of isolation in China, in Wuhan, where he contracted the virus. He then spent two weeks in Australia, also in isolation, and another three weeks when he returned to the UK.

Connor Reed’s death is not considered suspicious by the UK authorities. The doctors, who were on the spot urgently, were still trying to reverse the young man’s situation, but there was nothing more to be done. Death was declared immediately.