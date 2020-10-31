First case of Covid-19 in a primary school in Funchal – Society

A student from Colégio de Santa Teresinha, a private elementary school in Funchal, had a positive result for covid-19, said a source from Madeira Regional Education Department.

The same source said that “22 students at this school are locked up” as a result of this situation, which triggered the activation of the emergency plan first reported in a primary school in the area.

This is the fourth situation reported to schools in Madeira in two days. After Friday, positive cases were reported in three schools in Funchal.

In a statement released on Friday, the Regional Secretariat for Education, Science and Technology pointed out that the plans in elementary and secondary schools will see Dr. Angelo Augusto da Silva (EBSAAS), Gonçalves Zarco (EBSGZ) and Escola Profissional Dr. Francisco Fernandes (EPFF).

“In accordance with the procedures provided in the emergency plans above and the regional health authority’s regulations, a group of 35 students, 25 from an EBSAAS class and 10 from EPFF, were identified for testing,” the same regional government note said.

Funchal City Council also announced that day that it had activated its plan after being informed by the Madeira Health Administration Institute (IASaúde) that two city workers, one from the Legal and Inspection Department and one from the waters , had positive results in tests for covid-19.

Later, the President of the Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, pointed out that two cases of Covid-19 were recently reported in Madeira where the origin of the contamination is imprecise and has already caused 12 other infections.

“We have 12 people who have already tested positive, but it’s likely to increase,” said Miguel Albuquerque on the sidelines of a visit to the Elefante Azul wash center in Funchal.

The head of the regional executive appealed to the population not to panic and stressed that the situation was not yet a scenario for community transmission.

“We still can’t name it [transmissão comunitária]. Let’s do the evaluation. But it’s normal. Since the number of infected people is increasing exponentially and Madeira is open to the outside world, this is normal, “he said.

On Friday, IASaúde reported 13 new positive cases of Covid-19 in Madeira and a total of 172 active infections, reaching 440 confirmed situations in this region since the start of the pandemic.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.6 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,507 people died from 141,279 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.