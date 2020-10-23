Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market by Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, companies active in the industry and forecasts for the coming years.

A well-balanced amino acid composition of fish protein hydrolysate makes it a rich protein source for human consumption. The processing involves either acid hydrolysis or enzymatic hydrolysis which result in high di/tri peptide content, amino acids, vitamins, and other essential & non-essential micronutrients in the end product. Fish protein hydrolysates are known to show good nutritional and functional properties as well. They exhibit bioactive properties like anti-thrombotic, antioxidative, immunomodulatory, and antihypertensive activities. Owing to these factors, fish protein hydrolysates have gained popularity in recent years for resolving issues associated with malnutrition.

Based on source, crustacean segment is slated to observe a CAGR of 3% through 2026, due to surging demand for low fat as well as easily digestible products. Meanwhile, codfish segment is estimated to accrue over USD 43 million by the end of 2026, owing to growing use of peptides obtained from codfish in pharmaceutical preparations and nutritional applications.

Growing awareness regarding benefits of nutritional food in tandem with increasing health consciousness among population, and lower cost of fish proteins as compared to other protein sources are the major growth drivers of global fish protein hydrolysate market.

Sardine segment is poised to experience an upward growth trend over the forecast period, on account of rising demand for Omega 3 solutions in packaged cat foods. Molluscs segment will also see considerable gains in the coming years due to consumer focus on nutrition and demand for targeted solution in animal feed.

Other sources including catfish and other exotic fish species, are expected to see strong growth in the forthcoming years, driven by escalating demand for high quality and luxury cosmetic preparations.

Considering the regional outlook, fish protein hydrolysate market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to experience a strong growth through 2026, in view of rising intake of high quality protein powders alongside shifting consumer focus towards healthy lifestyle.

Latin America market is projected to expand with a CAGR of 3% during 2020-2026, fueled by the demand for high quality aquaculture feed and increasing sea food consumption.

Key players operating in global fish protein hydrolysate market are Diana Aqua (Symrise Ag), SOPROPECHE, Scanbio Marine Group, Diana Pet Food, Copalis Sea Solutions, Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, Bio-Marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd., SAMPI, Marutham Bio Ages Innovations (P) Ltd., Hofseth Biocare ASA, Green Fertilizer Solution, and Nutrifish among others.

