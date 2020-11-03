Fitas & Essências and Cristina Ferreira are already shareholders of Media Capital – Executive Digest

Fitas & Essências, controlled by Stéphane Rodolphe Picciotto, already owns 3% of the media capital, as does DoCasal Investimentos (DCI) of moderator Cristina Ferreira with 2.5% after the departure of Prisa, the owner announced today by TVI.

Spanish group Prisa today completed the sale of its entire stake in Media Capital by selling the remaining 21.2% it held via Vertix in the owner of TVI for € 12.1 million.

In notices to the Securities Market Commission, Media Capital reports on the qualifying holdings of Fita & Essências and DCI.

“On November 2, 2020, the company Fitas & Essências Lda, of which I am the sole managing director, acquired a total of 2,535,395 book entries and registered shares issued by the company Media Capital as well as inherent voting rights, which are represented in their representatives together 3% of the respective share capital “, It says in the statement of Stéphane Rodolphe Picciotto.

“The shares were acquired by Vertix SGPS” according to a purchase and sale agreement announced on September 10th, also refers to Fitas & Essências.

In another statement DoCasa Investimentos Lda announces that “on November 2, 2020 the acquisition of the share object of the“ share purchase and purchase agreement ”signed on September 4, 2020 was concluded for itself (as the buyer). was established between DCI and the Promotora de Informaciones (Prisa) and Vertix.

In other words: “This acquisition through a private purchase and sale had the purpose of 2,112,830 shares representing 2.5% of the capital and voting rights of Media Capital, which corresponds to the acquisition of a stake under legal conditions of this amount DCI qualified as the holder of these shares and inherent voting rights, ”the statement said.

“Because DCI is majority owned by its partner Cristina Maria Jorge Ferreira [atual diretora de ficção e entretenimento da TVI]The above-mentioned qualified participation in DCI is also attributable to the partner (…) on whose behalf this notification is also made, ”says the document.

The sale of his position in the owner of TVI will close about two months after Prisa (September 4) announced the sale of its stake in Media Capital to a “multitude of investors”.

With the sale closed, Media Capital has announced the involvement of several investors, including the Triun group owned by Paulo Gaspar, son of the President of Lusiaves, who on Monday bought 23% of the company, plus 3% of what was previously announced been.

Also on Monday it was announced that Biz Partners had completed the acquisition of 11.9% of the media capital, but without the Tensai industrial group in its shareholder structure, contrary to the information in September.

Biz Partners now holds 10,118,339 shares in the share capital of the owner of TVI, which corresponds to a qualifying participation of 11.9725% in the share capital and the voting rights of this company.

The company is now dominated by Hiper Go. 33.4% have “Miguel Maria Bragança Cunha Osório Araújo as beneficial owner,” says the statement sent on Monday.

This is followed by IBG – International Business Group Portugal – SGPS, SA (Zona Franca da Madeira), Castro Group with 16.7%, Capitals Privados (16.4%), Regimidia by Tony Carreira with 8% 3% and with the same participation Benecar .

In May, Prisa reduced its position in Media Capital through Vertix from 94.69% to 64.67% [empresa detida integralmente pelo grupo espanhol]after the businessman Mário Ferreira became the owner of TVI.

Through Pluris Investments, Mário Ferreira now holds 30.22% of the media capital in a transaction of 10.5 million euros.