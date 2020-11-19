Fitness Equipment Market : Growth Prospects, Key Vendors and Future Scenario || Top Players – Brunswick Corporation, Technogym, Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd and Precor Incorporated

Global Fitness Equipment Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. The market report is a professional yet exhaustive study on the current state for the market. This world class market research report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals. The credible market report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. While formulating this Fitness Equipment Market analysis report, client business competence is understood adeptly to identify tangible growth opportunities.

Analysis: Global Fitness Equipment Market

Global Fitness Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 29,867.49 million by 2025 from USD 18,599.79 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: Global Fitness Equipment Market

Covestro AG is going to dominate the global fitness equipment market following with Brunswick Corporation, Technogym, Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd and Precor Incorporated. Some of the other players are StairMaster, COSMED, GE healthcare, SECA others among others.

The global polyamide market is expected to reach USD 21,091.49 million by 2025, from USD 12,543.79 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The health clubs / gym is expected to dominate the fitness equipment market with 45.1% market share, growing at a CAGR 5.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising incidences of the chronic diseases, increasing health insurance. On the other hand, increasing demand of resale (used and refurbished) of fitness equipment may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Fitness Equipment Market

The global fitness equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The global fitness equipment market is segmented based on type into four notable segments; body composition analyzers, fitness monitoring equipment, cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment. The cardiovascular training equipment segment is sub segmented into treadmills, elliptical trainers, stationery cycles, rowing machines, stair steppers and others. The strength training equipment segment is sub segmented into single stations, plate loaded equipment, free weights, benches & racks, multistations and, accessories. The fitness equipment market is dominated by cardiovascular training equipment with 67.9% market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period.

The global fitness equipment market is segmented based on industry into seven notable segments; health clubs/gym, home settings, corporate settings, hotels, apartments, hospitals and clinics. In 2018, the health clubs/ gym segment is expected to dominate the market with 45.1% market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Fitness Equipment Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global fitness equipment market are as rising incidences of the chronic diseases, increasing health insurance. These factors demand the fitness equipment which boosts the market growth.

Increasing demand of resale (used and refurbished) of fitness equipment may hinder the growth of the market.

