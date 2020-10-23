Fitness Equipment Market Statistics 2020-2026: Share Forecasts, Trends & Growth drivers

Selbyville, Delaware the newly Added research report at Market Study Report titled “2020-2026 Global Fitness Equipment Report” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

Growing inclination towards maintaining healthy lifestyle and rising number of exercising activities are major factors driving the fitness equipment market growth. Working out or exercising helps in maintaining stability as well as mental fitness of an individual. Moreover, it aids in improving the focus which further improves the functioning of the brain. Apart from keeping the individual healthy, exercising provides with good therapy for anxiety, depression and mood swings. Growing influence of celebrities through social media and blooming trend of maintaining fitness routine are augmenting the fitness equipment market outlook.

On the other hand, power racks segment is also anticipated to record robust growth in the ensuing years. Growing inclination towards working out regularly in order to boost body strength and immunity is favoring the market outlook. These equipment can handle weights up to 300 pounds and enable individuals to perform variety of exercises for building target muscles. They are versatile and offer ease and comfort while working out.

In terms of end-use spectrum, fitness equipment market share from hotels is likely to register substantial growth over the forecast period. Ease of storage, affordability and trend of exercising daily have bolstered the adoption of fitness equipment in hotels. Besides, investing in gym equipment allows hotels to attract potential customers, which in turn is fueling the segmental growth.

As per equipment type, weights segment for strength training is predicted to expand significantly during the forecast period, primarily due to rising preference towards acquiring muscular body type and maintaining body strength.

Considering the geographical landscape, Latin America fitness equipment industry is slated to witness significant growth during the analysis timeframe, primarily due to growing youth population. Meanwhile, Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to showcase healthy growth through 2026, owing to increasing awareness pertaining to health & fitness among consumers.

True Fitness, Torque Fitness, Technogym S.p.A., Nautilus Inc., Johnson Health Tech, Icon Health & Fitness, HOIST Fitness Systems, Fitness EM LLC, Core Health & Fitness LLC, Brunswick Corp. and Amer Sports Corp. are the major contenders in worldwide fitness equipment market.

Question & Answer: Fitness Equipment Market

Question 1: What factors are fostering the demand for fitness equipment across the globe?

Answer: Growing inclination towards maintaining healthy lifestyle and rising number of exercising activities are major factors driving the fitness equipment market growth.

Question 2: Why are power racks fitness equipment gaining popularity?

Answer: Growing inclination towards working out regularly in order to boost body strength and immunity is contributing towards popularity of power racks across the globe.

Question 3: How will hotels contribute towards growth of fitness equipment market?

Answer: Ease of storage, affordability and trend of exercising daily among customers have encouraged hotels to invest in gym equipment to attract potential customers.

Question 4: Which companies define the competitive landscape of fitness equipment market?

Answer: True Fitness, Torque Fitness, Technogym S.p.A., Nautilus Inc., Johnson Health Tech, Icon Health & Fitness, HOIST Fitness Systems, Fitness EM LLC, Core Health & Fitness LLC, Brunswick Corp. and Amer Sports Corp. are the major contenders in worldwide fitness equipment market.

