Five candidates of Portuguese origin for Congress in the US presidential election – World

The Portuguese descendants Jim Costa, Devin Nunes and Lori Loureiro Trahan hope to be re-elected to the House of Representatives of the North American Congress today. The outcome of the races between David Valadão and Nick Freitas is more uncertain.

Running for the first time in Congress, Freitas seeks to win the 7th district of Virginia, which passed from Republicans to Democratic control in 2018.

The FiveThirtyEight platform credits the now reigning Abigail Spanberger, who has a 79 to 100 chance of winning, the preference. Expressed as a percentage, the Democrat is expected to get 53.3% of the vote, compared to 46.7% of the Portuguese descendants.

Nick Freitas, until now a member of the Virginia legislature, is a strong supporter of US President Donald Trump, who has publicly expressed his support for the Portuguese-speaking candidate in a district that has always been more Republican than Democratic.

In 2016, Trump failed to win the state of Virginia, but had a majority of the votes in that district. However, Democrat Abigail Spanberger changed seats in 2018, which surprised Republicans as discontent with the president increased in the district.

In the case of David Gonçalves Valadão, this is an attempt to restore his seat in the 21st district of California, which he surprisingly lost in the 2018 midterm elections.

According to the FiveThirtyEight algorithm, the probability that the Portuguese descendant will win is 44 out of 100. This means that the democratic opponent TJ Cox is classified as a slight favorite as the winner according to the statistical model (probability 56 out of 100) The race became unsafe classified because it has too tight margins.

Regarding the referendum, the polls estimate that the Portuguese descendant David Valadão will receive 49.4% of the vote, versus 50.6% of TJ Cox, a minimal difference reflecting the conservative tendency of the district, an area of ​​the São Joaquim Valley includes parts of Kings County, Fresno, Kern, and Tulare.

Nearby, in the 22nd district, the result should be the opposite: Portuguese Republican Devin Nunes is the clear favorite with a 97 out of 100 chance of overtaking Democratic opponent Phil Arballo in a conservative valley in central California. . According to FiveThirtyEight, the voting margin is expected to be 57.8% for Nunes and 42.2% for Arballo.

Even more favoritism (more than 99 out of 100) ensures that Jim Costa, a Democrat who represents the 16th district of California, is re-elected against the Republican opponent Kevin Cookingham. Costa is expected to get 64.9% of the vote.

Of the Portuguese descendants who will vote for Congress in today’s elections, Lori Loureiro Trahan is the only one who has no opponent, which guarantees his re-election in the 3rd District of Massachusetts.

When all are elected, there will be five Portuguese-born representatives at the Congress, three of whom are from California, a state that hosts the largest Portuguese-American community in the country (more than 346,000 people).

According to the Luso-American Coalition of California (CPAC), at least 111 Portuguese-born candidates are running for a wide variety of positions in the state, a significant increase from the 83 in 2016.

Around half of the candidates are running for the first time, the rest are seeking re-election. Positions include positions in school districts, parishes, irrigation districts, and district supervisor.

Tom Faria, for example, is aiming to be elected mayor of Los Banos and Dan Tavares Arriola will try the same in the city of Tracy, both in the São Joaquim Valley. In Union City on the Bay of San Francisco, Carol Dutra-Vernaci will seek re-election as mayor. In several cities, such as Tulare and Hayward, there are 25 candidates for council, many of them first time.

The elections on Tuesday November 3rd will include not only the Presidency and Congress, but also the Attorney General’s offices, community offices, local leaders, and the state’s proposals advocating subjects as diverse as taxes, privacy and employment .