Five Spanish regions are closing their borders before the All Saints weekend – Executive Digest

Five other Spanish regions, including Madrid, said Wednesday they would close their borders before the long All Saints weekend to contain an outbreak of infection, according to AFP.

Around six million people traditionally travel to other parts of Spain this weekend. As a result, the Madrid regional government plans to close the region’s borders between this Friday and next Monday, November 2nd, informed the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

“We are aware that we need to further reduce social contacts,” he said at a joint press conference with the heads of the neighboring regions of Castile and Leon and Castile-La Mancha, who said they would extend their borders by November 9th, a Holiday, close. in Madrid.

In addition, the coastal regions of Murcia and Andalusia, popular destinations for residents of inland cities like Madrid on long weekends, said they would close their borders from this Friday to November 9.

The move means that during this time nobody can enter or leave the regions, except for essential reasons such as work or medical assistance.

Three of Spain’s 17 regions – Navarre, La Rioja and the Basque Country – closed their borders earlier this month.

Since leaving strict national custody in June, Covid-19 cases in Spain have skyrocketed and thousands of infections are diagnosed daily. Although hospital stays are below their March-April peak, they are also increasing.

Last week, Spain became the first country in Europe to have more than a million confirmed infections. You now have 1,136 million cases and more than 35,000 deaths.