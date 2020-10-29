Five years after the crime in Mariana, the victims remain

“Life is not easy. You have to go to market for everything. We can see it in the eyes of the people, in the eyes of our youth. Many seem to have lost the will to live. Many gave up and did not even want to return to the new church, because five years have passed, none of the houses is finished, the Renova Foundation lies a lot. “The complaint comes from the farmer Maria Geralda Oliveira, who used to live in Paracatu de Baixo in the city of Mariana, Minas Gerais state, until her house was destroyed on November 5th, 2015.

That day, the Fundão dam of the Samarco company, which is controlled by Vale and BHP Billiton companies, burst, releasing 50 million cubic meters of iron waste across the Rio Doce Basin.

Five years later, 334 families in the Bento Rodrigues, Paracatu de Baixo and Gesteira districts of Mariana, all of which were devastated, have yet to be relocated. This is the case with Maria Geralda, who currently lives in the city with five of her six children.

According to the Renova Foundation, the new Paracatu de Baixo community is currently being built, where, for example, land is being cleared for new plots, and drainage, sewage and water supply works are being carried out. Maria Geralda, who is a member of a supervisory group made up of those affected by the disaster, warns, however, that not a single house has been built.

“We have six foundations that were hand built in May and are still in exactly the same condition. To date, we have not received an answer on what the water situation will be like. We are afraid of having a home but no water, ”said Maria.

Bento Rodrigues

Bento Rodrigues, the first district to be hit by the spitting mud, is still under construction. According to the Renova Foundation, the infrastructure and common room works are in the final stages, as the access road is paved and the electricity, water and sewage networks are almost complete. The delivery date for these projects has already been postponed three times, from March 2019 to February 2021 at the latest.

The new Gesteira congregation has not even laid the foundation stone for its reconstruction. The conceptual project has yet to be approved by the judicial system.

“As things progress, we know that the Renova Foundation will never be able to meet the deadline, even if there hasn’t been a pandemic. We don’t know their intentions and they keep getting delayed and making simple technical mistakes. Everything leads us to believe that these errors are deliberate, with the aim of delaying the delivery date even further and, consequently, of providing additional funds to the Foundation and its employees ”, criticizes Mauro Marcos da Silva, a businessman whose home is owned by Bento Rodrigues was destroyed .

Today he lives with his family in Mariana and is waiting for New Bento to be built.

Communities that are subject to business

For Letícia Faria, the delay in completing the project from the Movement of Dam Victims (MAB) is related to the Renova Foundation’s reparations model, which “protects the company’s flawed image and creates positive publicity for what is being done A precedent that allows all future accidents as a result of a dam breach or its construction to be treated by a private foundation. It is a strategy to increase the influence of these companies in the areas in which they operate. We can see that sufficient funds are available to make all repairs appropriate and equitable. However, there is no political will to do this. The constructions never get completed because the goal is to keep these communities subject to these companies, ”she adds.

New life?

Aside from the delays and fear of not just getting redress, those affected by Samarco / Vale / BHP are still suffering from loss of life. The toxic sludge killed 19 people, washed away belongings, documents, killed livestock, destroyed plantations and the way of life in these communities.

“We will never live like that, it won’t be like that in a new place. We were like family. Today everything is different, the foundation puts us against each other, ”commented Maria Geralda.

With similar feelings, Mauro da Silva believes that it will be easier for young people to adapt in the new settlements, which will be difficult for adults. Bento Rodrigues, where he used to live, “used to be a quiet place, we sat on the side of the road, shared what little we had with our neighbors … and I fear that this will be lost in the new settlement. This is because over the past 5 years people have got used to living in the city. Bringing that sense of belonging back to life will be difficult, ”he says.

House of Solidarity

In order to shed light on the negligence and the slow pace of construction in the new communities, those affected organized themselves through MAB and began building a house in November of last year through collective work and solidarity. Yolanda Gouveia, her husband Douglas Basílio and their three children have been selected to live in the new house, which will be completed on October 30th.

To date, Yolanda’s family has not been officially recognized as one of the victims of the crime committed by Samarco / Vale / BHP. The house they lived in had been hit by the movement of heavy machinery used by the mining company in repairs on the Barra Longa Dam. The walls are cracked and endanger people.

The Solidarity Home project was carried out by the Social and Environmental Study Group of the Federal University of Ouro Preto in collaboration with the Resettlement Observatory: an action and support group for those injured in the communities of Mariana and Barra Longa.

Published by: Elis Almeida