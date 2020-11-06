Five years of Vales’ crime in Mariana was

In Minas Gerais, national acts marked the five years of the Vale in Mariana crime. Exactly on November 5, 2015, the Fundão dam broke, and the traces of environmental crime left consequences for the population affected so far. To commemorate the date, those affected organized a day of struggle and presented a document denouncing human rights violations.

The letter refers to the claims of those affected by extensive reparations. The subjects dealt with in the document are: restoration of the right to adequate housing, preservation of the way of life and access to infrastructure and collective goods under pre-existing conditions to the destroyed places; economic compensation or in some other way if a reimbursement of the violated right is impossible; medical, psychological, economic and social rehabilitation of injured individual and collective subjects; adequate compensation for material and immaterial loss and damage; Non-repetition of disasters and crimes of the same kind; Satisfaction with measures taken to maintain or restore the honor, culture and memory of those affected, including a public apology.

The actions, protests and demonstrations took place in the Gesteira community in Barra Longa (MG), a region devastated by the residue. a shipment of seedlings and newspapers from Brazil de Fato on MG 262 road; in Ipatinga in front of the Vale headquarters; an ecumenical celebration to commemorate the environmental crime of Samarco and Vale in Valadares; at the mouth of the Rio Doce on the beach of Regência (ES); in Periquito (MG) in front of the Renova Foundation headquarters; act in Bento Rodrigues, in memory of the pain and the remains of crime; and in Betim (MG) and São Joaquim de Bicas (MG), where victims organized by MAB were traveling.

Check it out in pictures:

The people affected by the MAB acted on the Straits of Betim (MG) and São Joaquim de Bicas (MG).

The law was held this morning at Bento Rodrigues (5) and is a reminder of the pain and remains of the crime

Credits: MAB

Credits: MAB

In Periquito (MG), those affected protested in front of the headquarters of the Renova Foundation

Credits: MAB

Protest at the mouth of the Rio Doce on the beach of Regência (ES)

Credits: MAB

Credits: Bruno Gava

Ecumenical celebration to commemorate environmental crime by Samarco / Vale in Valadares

Credits: reproduction

Credits: reproduction

Act outside the Vale Headquarters for the 5 years of crime in the Doce River Basin in Ipatinga

Credits: Nilmar location

Symbolic act delivering seedlings and newspapers from Brazil de Fato at MG 262

Credits: reproduction

Demonstration in the Gesteira community in Barra Longa (MG), a region devastated by the residue

Credits: reproduction

