Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Flame Retardant Thermoplastics market are SABIC, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Solvay, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, LOTTE ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD., LATI Industria Termoplastici S.p.A., Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd., Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Trinseo, LG Chem., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., LANXESS, RTP Company, Dow, BASF SE, PMC Group, Inc., PolyOne, DSM, DuPont, and Asahi Kasei Corporation among others.

Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Market Definitions And Overview:

Flame retardant thermoplastics are developed to reduce the fire risks starting in due to any electrical fault or contact with any heat source. The flame-retardant thermoplastics tend to slow down the combustion and often help preventing the fire spread. Therefore, flame retardant thermoplastics will interfere with the potential fire hazard by delaying or preventing its propagation and resisting ignition by extinguishing flames.

Various parameters are to be taken care of while developing and formulating flame-retardant thermoplastic compounds, such as combustibility, ignitability, flame spread, heat release, smoke development, and fire gas toxicity.

Depending on application type and end-user, flame retardant thermoplastics can be made of several polymers, such as polypropylene, nylon or polyamide, polycarbonate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene alloy, polycarbonate/acrylic alloy, and thermoplastic vulcanizate elastomers. Flame retardant technology is used in wide range of applications, such as in electrical & electronics industry, injection-molded wire nuts for electrical sockets, components used in microwaves, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and dryers.

Segmentation: Global Flame Retardant Thermoplastics Market

Global flame-retardant thermoplastics market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, coating, and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polypropylene (PP), polyamide (PA), PBT/PET – thermoplastic polyesters, PC – polycarbonate, PC/ABS – polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene blends, PPO – polyphenylenoxide, others. In February 2019, Covestro AG launched Makrolon Rx2235 polycarbonate to enable high-flow properties for a wide range of healthcare applications, such as surgical instruments, on-body devices, IV components, and pen injectors. Thus, the company offered extensive FR thermoplastic-based product portfolio for healthcare applications.

On the basis of coating, the market is segmented into alumina trihydrate, brominated flame retardants, antimony trioxide, phosphorus flame retardants, others. In March 2019, Solvay developed an anti-corrosion coating system, Halar ECTFE for corrosion prevention. This new product launch has expanded the range of end-use applications to powder coat as it provides the long-lasting performance with excellent permeation resistance, chemical resistance, great surface properties, adhesion and high purity.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial, building & construction, transportation, electronics & electrical, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, oil & gas, others. In April 2019, SABIC featured its range of polymer and thermoplastic technologies from its product portfolio to support the customers in Brazil, at Feiplastic 2019. The company showcased its customer-dedicated approach and solutions for building & construction (including pipe & utilities), automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, packaging, and health & personal care.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2026? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Flame Retardant Thermoplastics market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Flame Retardant Thermoplastics market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Flame Retardant Thermoplastics market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Flame Retardant Thermoplastics market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

