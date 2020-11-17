Flanges Market by Opportunities, Demand and Revenue Forecasts to 2025

APAC flanges market is estimated to register commendable proceeds from wastewater management application. With expanding population and urbanization, wastewater management has become crucial across developing nations. Flanged pipes are mostly used in water and wastewater treatment plants due to their ease of assembly and disassembly. Increasing investments and government initiatives to support water conservation will propel flanges industry size across the region.

Flanges market is witnessing immense traction on account of increasing product application in end-user industries like oil & gas, chemical and water treatment. Growing awareness regarding wastewater treatment and supportive federal initiative will propel product demand. The flanges industry size to exceed USD 6 billion by 2025.

Flanges come in different material types like stainless steel, aluminum, brass, cast iron, bronze, plastic etc. and are increasingly used in industries like oil & gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, and power generation. Growing investments across the oil & gas sector coupled with supporting government plans will expand flanges market size. For instance, in 2018, the Government of India announced plans to invest USD 9.97 billion to expand its gas pipeline network across the nation.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization across developing nations are expected to drive flanges market growth. Flanges are effective metal parts that connect different pipes, valves, pumps and other equipment to form a pipeline system. They are mostly used for the joining process after welding and offer immense flexibility for pipeline maintenance. Flanges act as a vital component for systems that require regular cleaning, inspection or modification.

Stainless steel flanges are also used in petrochemicals, offshore oil drilling operations, power generation, sea water equipment, gas processing systems and more. Reliable reports suggest that the segment will account for approximately 45% of the total flanges market share by 2025. Moreover, the material’s environment friendly and cost-effective properties are estimated to encourage industry adoption, fostering market size.

Weld neck flanges are machined to match a connecting tube’s internal diameter, eventually offering reduced friction and avoiding turbulence to gain less vibration and smoother, low noise flow. It offers more accurate and easier pipe alignment, effectively saving time on installation. Moreover, it offers excellent stress distribution and can easily be radiographed for detecting flaws.

The socket weld flanges segment has also attained significant market penetration in recent years. It is mostly used in smaller sizes due to its ease of application and accurate alignment. It is also used in high-pressure system like in chemical processes, hydraulic and steam distribution lines that do not transfer highly corrosive fluids.

By shape, weld neck flanges segment will account for about 60% flanges market share by 2025. The product is increasingly used in critical application that comprise conditions like high temperature, high pressure, volatile and hazardous fluids, and temperatures around sub-zero range.

The product offers higher fatigue strength, approximately 50% greater than double-welded slip-on flanges. With such profound features, both weld neck and socket weld flange segments will record increased demand over the forecast period, supplementing flanges market size.

As far as material is concerned, stainless steel has witnessed increased demand in water treatment plants. The material possesses higher corrosion resistance, allowing it to perform well at times of maximum flow rates. Industries are increasingly opting for high grade, low carbon stainless steel flanges owing to their ability to work with various wastewater management operations more effectively.

In India, the Karnataka state government recently submitted a draft policy and action plan for using recycled wastewater, under which it calls for reusing over 20% secondary treated water in the state by 2020. Such initiatives will make way for new growth opportunities in the wastewater management sector, driving APAC flanges market growth.

