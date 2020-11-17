Flat Glass Market to register 7.5% CAGR by 2026

Flat Glass Market share was valued at USD 90 billion in the year 2018 and is projected to surpass a revenue of USD 170 billion by the year 2026.

The worldwide Flat Glass Market to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the period of 2019–2026. Analysis of the report based on competitive landscape, evolving technologies, current business trends, key industry players, growth pattern, and demand projections by the year 2026. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the market based on its segments and sub-segments.

The latest study provides an in-depth analysis of the market focusing on various market definitions, segmentations, sub-segmentations, products, as well as applications. The report further details of the competitive landscape – outlining the information about the prominent market players at the global as well as the regional level. The development strategies and anticipated growth tactics of the industry players are further highlighted in the study.

The report also contains a detailed overview of the present trends and the forecast growth pattern of the Flat Glass Market till the year 2026. The factors impacting the product penetration and demand such as technology implementation, innovations, etc. are also presented in a detailed manner.

Asahi Glass, PPG Industries, Guardian Group, Duratuf Glass Industries, Zinyi Auto Glass, GSC Glass, Saint – Gobain Glass, Asahi India, Independent Glass, CSG Holding, Astro Cam, Dillmeier Glass Company, AJJ Glass Products, Oldcastle Building Envelope, Syracuse Glass Company, paragon Tempered Glass, Trulite Glass and Aluminum Solutions, Cardinal Glass Industries, China Glass Holdings, Corning, Euroglas GmbH, Interpane Glas Industrie AG, Sangalli Group, Scheuten Glas Nederland B.V., Schott AG, Sisecam A.S. Group, Central Glass, GrayGlass Company

Report Growth Drivers –

Increasing building & construction spending in Asia Pacific Automotive industry penetration in Asia Pacific

The report overall depicts the potential opportunities for the Flat Glass Market till the year 2026 based on SWOT analysis, growth strategies by the major vendors prevalent in the current scenario, surveys highlighting the current as well as emerging trends, etc. The chief segmentation criteria for Flat Glass Market include product landscape, technology landscape, type landscape, end-use landscape, and application landscape. Each of these bifurcations presents a holistic overview of the market opportunities by analysing these parameters separately as well as entirely, thereby presenting forecast trends and growth potential of the Flat Glass Market till 2026.

Market Segmentation:

Report based on Product Segment

Laminated, Tempered, Basic Float, Insulating

Construction, Automotive

