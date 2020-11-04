Flávio Bolsonaro is owned by a criminal organization in the

The Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry (MP-RJ) convicted Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republican RJ), son of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) and his former adviser and friend of the Fabrício Queiroz family, of criminal organization, embezzlement, money laundering and embezzlement .

The dismissal to the judiciary comes after two years of investigation into the system known as the “cracker”, deviation of the salaries of the employees of the office of the then State MP Flávio Bolsonaro in the legislative assembly of Rio.

In addition to Flávio and Queiroz, who were appointed to operate the system, another 15 consultants were denounced. Although the piece was filed by the prosecutor on October 19, it was sent to the judge in charge of the case at the Rio de Janeiro Court on Tuesday evening (3).

If the court accepts the complaint, Bolsonaro’s son and his former advisors will be charged. According to MP-RJ, the crimes occurred between 2007 and 2018.

:: Understand the Queiroz case and the reports of crimes the Bolsonaro family is involved in ::

Suspicions of Flávio and his advisor’s involvement in illegal practices came to light in December 2018 after a Coaf report pointed to an unusual move of R $ 1.2 million for one year to Queiroz’s account.

The retired military policeman was arrested on June 18 this year in the possession of Flávio’s attorney at the time, Frederick Wassef, who clarified the Senator’s relationship with his former employee.

Queiroz is currently under house arrest after spending less than a month in Bangu, on the west side of Rio. Before his habeas corpus was accepted, he spent less than a month in Bangu on the west side of Rio.

The case is “super-secret” and details of the complaint, including the names of the other 15 defendants, have not been released.

The public prosecutor’s office sentenced the senator in the special authority, although an appeal against the special forum for the senator established by the TJ-RJ is pending at the Supreme Federal Court (STF).

Timeline of the Queiroz / Brasil de Fato case

Edition: Leandro Melito