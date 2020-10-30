Flexdeal launches offer for 19% of the capital of Raize – Executive Digest

Flexdeal, a furniture investment company promoting business, has launched a partial and voluntary public offer on 19% of the Raize platform for 90 cents per share in a statement to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM).

“The securities that are the subject of the offer are 950,000 shares, which represent the share capital of the target company.”

The offer “is partial and voluntary, and under the terms of this announcement, the offeror is required” to purchase “19% of the target company’s representative shares”, according to the statement.

Flexdeal also warrants that it is not responsible, “as known,” for “voting rights (0.00%) corresponding to shares representing the share capital” of Raize.

In the declaration, Flexdeal states that the consideration offered, “to be paid in cash”, is EUR 0.90 per share, minus an amount (gross) that can be allocated to each share, “whether as dividends, profit advances for the year , Distribution of reserves or other “.

According to Flexdeal, this offer includes a premium of 11.11% compared to the weighted average price of Raize shares on Euronext Access in the six months leading up to October 30 (today) of EUR 0.81 per security.

In addition, the offer corresponds to a premium of 26.76% compared to today’s share price of EUR 0.71, according to Flexdeal in the statement.

The decision to start the offer was based on the assumption that “there will be no circumstances that have a significant influence on the equity, economic and financial situation of the target company”, and that facts will only be disclosed and only known publicly after they have been announced are given. “That should have a negative and significant effect on the valuation of stocks” by Raize.

On September 29th, Flexdeal announced that its share capital had reached almost EUR 18.6 million after registering a partially subscribed capital increase in a commercial register.

“It is public that Flexdeal is raising capital […], consisting of the issuance of 496,338 new common shares with a par value of five euros each, book entry and nominative, with subscription prices of five euros offered for subscription to Flexdeal shareholders and investors in general, was registered on September 28, 2020 at Commercial register ”, it says in the declaration sent to the CMVM.

In February of this year, Raize changed its company name to Raize – Instução de Payments SA.

“Raize Instução de Payments, SA informs you that on January 28, 2020 the company’s name change to Raize – Instução de Payments, SA in accordance with the extraordinary general meeting on November 29, 2019,” he said in a statement to the market.

In November of last year, the shareholders of this “Fintech” (technological financial services company) unanimously approved the appropriateness of its corporate purpose and name to the legal regime for payment and e-money services.