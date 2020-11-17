Floating Docks Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the newly Added research report at Market Study Report titled “2020-2026 Global Floating Docks Report” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

Increasing offshore activities for commercial, adventure and recreational purposes is one of the major factors driving the floating docks market growth. These docks can adapt to changing water conditions and their innovative design allows extra buoyancy since the float chambers limits the air on the surface of the water.

As per deck material, concrete deck segment is expected to hold 3% volume share by the year 2026. The moderate growth is attributed to high costs and limited applicability of concrete floating docks.

In terms of frame material, plastics & composites frame segment is predicted to surpass 11,000 units by 2026. These frames comprise of molded indentations, holes and tunnels which further helps in offering water resistance and lowering decay.

Floating docks offer easy assembly and installation. Moreover, low maintenance costs, resistance to pollution & UV rays, and robustness of such docks are further aiding the market expansion. The product is also available at relatively low cost as compared to stationary piling, since floating docks require less time and materials during installation.

By float material, wood floats segment is projected to expand substantially during the forecast timespan, primarily due to their widespread use for temporary applications. Wood Floats are vulnerable to water saturation and lose strength and buoyancy over time.

Global floating docks market share from government application is expected to grow significantly during the study period. Floating docks are highly employed by parks & recreation establishments, military and law reinforcement agencies among others.

Considering the geographical landscape, Europe floating docks industry is reckoned to reach a total deployment of 16,000 units by the year 2026. Increasing marine construction and growing commercial waterfront activities are favoring the product penetration.

Meanwhile, floating docks market in Latin America is predicted to surpass USD 20 million by 2026, primarily due to growing inclination towards waterfront business and rising adoption of floating docks in industrial applications.

The major contenders in worldwide floating docks market are Martini Alfredo, PMS Dockmarine, EZ Dock, Candock, MariCorp. U.S., AccuDock, TTS Group ASA, Walcon Marine, Marinetek, OHL (Obrascon Huarte Lain S.A.), Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), Damen, Jet Dock Systems Inc., Bellingham Marine and Meeco Sullivan among others.

Question & Answer: Floating Docks Market

Question 1: What factors are bolstering the demand for floating docks across the globe?

Answer: Increasing offshore activities for commercial, adventure and recreational purposes along with beneficial features of floating docks such as easy installation, low maintenance costs, pollution resistance and robustness are major factors driving the market growth.

Question 2: Why is floating docks market recording escalated demand from government application?

Answer: Floating docks are highly employed by parks & recreation establishments, military and law reinforcement agencies among others.

Question 3: How will Europe contribute towards the growth of floating docks market?

Answer: Increasing marine construction and growing commercial waterfront activities are fueling the demand for floating docks across Europe.

Question 4: Which companies formulate the competitive spectrum of global floating docks market?

Answer: The major contenders in worldwide floating docks market are Martini Alfredo, PMS Dockmarine, EZ Dock, Candock, MariCorp. U.S., AccuDock, TTS Group ASA and Walcon Marine among others.

