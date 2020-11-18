Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Market Research Report: Analysis by SWOT, Capacity, Production and Value Future Forecast To 2025

Latest research report on ‘Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

“Global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Market is valued at USD 828.19 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1204.75 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period.”

Rising prevalence of genetic diseases & cancer and increasing demand of CCD cameras in testing for infectious diseases, microscopes, illuminators, and fluoroscopy for diagnosing genetic mutation and clinical studies are expected to boost the growth of this market over forecast period.

Scope of Global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Market Report –

The fluorescence in situ hybridization is a macromolecule detection technology based on the complementary nature of DNA or DNA/RNA binary strand. This technology was initially developed as a physical mapping tool to delineate genes within chromosomes. Hence, the fluorescence in situ hybridization tests provide molecular imaging biomarkers that have been expansively studied as promising imaging tools to improve the accuracy in cancer diagnosis and its prognosis estimation. Hence, the Cytogenetic technique is kind of fluorescence in situ hybridization which uses fluorescent probes binding parts of the chromosome to show a high degree of sequence. On the other hand, the Fluorescence in situ hybridization tests using panels of gene-specific probes for somatic recurrent losses, gains, and translocations have been routinely applied for hematologic and solid tumors and are one of the fastest-growing areas in cancer diagnosis. The fluorescence in situ hybridization has also been used to detect infectious microbias and parasites like malaria in human blood cells. Furthermore, the recent advance in fluorescence in situ hybridization tools involve various methods for improving probe labeling efficiency and the use of super resolution imaging system for direct visualization of intra-nuclear chromosomal organization and profiling of RNA transcription in single cells is creating opportunities for this market in future. The Fluorescence in situ hybridization provides genomic and transcriptomic information in the spatial cellular context. Credit to its unique advantages, it has found applications in cell biological and genomic research as well as clinical diagnostics in preventive and reproductive medicine and oncology.

Global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, applications, end-user and by regional & country level. Based on product type, global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems market is classified as the instruments, consumables & accessories, services and software. Based upon the applications, the market is classified as cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis and others. Based upon the end-user, the market is classified as diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes and others.

The regions covered in the global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Market Report-

Global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Market report covers prominent players like PerkinElmer Inc, Leica Bio systems, Nussloch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Clinx Science Instruments Co., Ltd., Metasystems, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Applied Spectral Imaging, BioTek Instruments, Inc and others.

Global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Market Dynamics –

Rise in research and development related to the application of FISH in testing of infectious diseases is enhancing the market. Globally, growing awareness of the use of in situ hybridization, growth of healthcare expenditure levels, increasing prevalence of cancer usage in research activities & laboratories to diagnose cancer, chromosomal abnormalities, and infectious diseases are the prime growth drivers of global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization market. According to the research conducted by Rare Diseases International in 2020, around 300 Million peoples are suffering from rare diseases out of which 70% are children and 72% people have genetic disorder which is responsible factor for the growth of Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems for the curative as well as detection purpose. One of the major challenges faced by this market is its higher cost of the research and development, and stringent government regulations and approval process are the key restraints for in-situ hybridization market. The Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization based biomarkers play a significant role in the development of companion diagnostics because of their ability to simultaneously evaluate morphology and gene amplification. Furthermore, the arrangement of FISH imaging equipment with other advanced technologies, such as high-throughput automated imaging systems & software are expected to accelerate growth over the coming years.

Global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates with largest market for the fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) imaging systems due to more numbers of the company serving their imaging products for the diagnosing increasing cancer cases, and genetic diseases and infectious diseases. According to National Institute of Cancer U.S. in 2018, it was estimated that around 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for the fluorescence in situ hybridization imaging systems due to growing awareness among researchers & pathologists and healthcare expenses and the advantages of the technique in diagnostics.

Global Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Imaging Systems Market Segmentation –

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables & Accessories

Services

Software

By Applications

Cancer Diagnosis

Genetic Disease Diagnosis

Others

By End-Use

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



