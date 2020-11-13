Foam Blowing Agents Market to register extensive growth from healthcare segment

Decresearch has recently published a study titled ‘Global Foam Blowing Agents Market Research Report’. In this report, analysts have provided a detailed evaluation of the global foam blowing agents. The report is inclusive of a completely comprehensive study of the foam blowing agents alongside all the important factors that are likely to have an impact on the commercialization matrix of the market.

A highly methodical quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of the global foam blowing agents has been covered in the report. The study evaluates the numerous aspect of this industry by studying its historical and forecast data. Also provided in the research report are a Porter’s five force model, in tandem with the SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis of the foam blowing agents.

Get sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1123

Surging demand for polymeric foam and the massive usage of foam blowing agents in its manufacturing process will augment Foam Blowing Agents Market size. These agents are essentially used to provide a firm cellular structure to foam substrates, subject to the numerous benefits they provide, such as less product weight, high acoustic insulation, reduced material usage, and excellent thermal insulation. They are also used in methylal, methyl formate, and other eco-friendly products, which will impel foam blowing agents industry size.

Foam blowing agents are used in polymeric foam production to upgrade foam properties, leading to its increased applications in the construction, hospitality, flooring, and packaging sectors. An ever-increasing demand for polymeric foam, driven by its advantages of less material usage, reduced product weight, and thermal insulation will fuel industry growth.

onsidering global trends, Asia Pacific takes the cake, dominating almost half of the foam blowing agents market in the world. Key regions that contribute to this immense growth include Thailand, Vietnam, India, and South Korea. Other contributing factors are high technological advancements, excellent infrastructure, and industrialization.

Europe contributes to around 15% of the overall revenue generation of the foam blowing agents industry. This growth can be credited to the region’s highly developed industries, which include frozen food packaging, automobiles, and automotive components, such as steering wheels, car seats, door panels, and windows. Besides, Europe has witnessed a high development in the healthcare sector, which is on a further rise due to increased awareness regarding medical devices.

Get Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/foam-blowing-agents-market

Germany has recently witnessed an adoption of high grade medical devices subject to the growing healthcare sector. In addition, the highly developed automotive sector across the region will also lead to the growth of polyurethane and polyolefins industries, which will impel foam blowing agents market.

North America is expected to portray an upsurge in the foam blowing agents market in the years to come, driven by its strong presence in the food packaging and pharmaceutical domains, not to mention, the ever-developing healthcare industry.

Of late, foam blowing agents market has been witnessing a revolution of sorts, with the introduction of non-flammable and non-toxic foam blowing agents. Worldwide foam blowing agents industry is rather consolidated, with the market share being distributed amidst the top few players. Key participants operating in this market include Honeywell, Sinochem Group, ZEON Corporation, Arkema S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay S.A., AkzoNobel N.V., DuPont, Haltermann GmbH, and Daikin Industries Ltd.

Browse More News –

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/07/19/1539398/0/en/Silver-Nanoparticles-Market-to-hit-3bn-by-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apac-marine-coatings-market-valuation-to-hit-us12-billion-by-2024–gmi-300905663.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2016/10/18/880265/0/en/Specialty-Chemicals-Market-size-worth-1-273-billion-by-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html