Follow live the presentation of the new business support tools – Executive Digest

The Minister for State, Economy and Digital Change, Pedro Siza Vieira, now presents the new tools to support companies via social networks.

This meeting will be attended by the Minister for Labor, Solidarity and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho, the Minister for Planning, Nelson de Souza, and the Minister for Territorial Cohesion, Ana Abrunhosa.

It is recalled that this Thursday the Council of Ministers passed a resolution setting out a number of measures for companies in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Among these measures, we highlight the micro-business subsidies, direct assistance in the form of loans and an exceptional regime of access to support for gradual recovery.

🔴 Live: Presentation of new support tools for companies. https://t.co/5ENF2Nfolp

– Portuguese Republic (@govpt) November 5, 2020