For analysts, Bolsonaro’s support can increase disapproval of

In a live broadcast, President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) said he would openly advertise for mayoral candidates in some cities if there were two weeks left before the 2020 local election day. In the case of Fortaleza he says this already has a candidate: “In Fortaleza there is a captain, if God wants it to work, he’s already ahead”. It was a reference to Captain Wagner (PROS). The president had previously promised not to support any candidate in the first round of local elections.

However, a poll by the Brazilian Institute of Public Opinion and Statistics (IBOPE) commissioned by the Verdes Mares system found that Bolsonaro’s support did not positively affect votes among the fortresses. Among the national leaders, the poll shows that the president has the least ability to transfer votes in the capital, Ceará, behind names like ex-president Lula and ex-governor Ciro Gomes: only 14% of voters would significantly increase the chance for that to vote for the candidate capitalized by Bolsonaro, while 37% would greatly reduce the desire to vote for the president-backed candidate.

The strategy used by Captain Wagner to increase his electorate has broadened his agenda and alienated Bolsonaro. “He has ties to the federal government, but he has tried to make that relationship positive, to show that he can look to Brasilia for resources that are good for Fortaleza. He’s trying to depersonalize, it’s not necessarily Bolsonaro, it’s them Federal government, “says Monalisa Soares. Professor at the Institute of Social Sciences at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC).

The professor also says that Bolsonaro’s support in Fortaleza or unifying candidates for him may lead voters to be more opposed to the candidate. “However, this has not yet been mobilized by opponents of Wagner who is the best placed candidate and that was the candidate Bolsonaro said as the candidate he would support at Fortaleza. Neither Luizianne (PT) nor Sarto (PDT), who are Wagner’s direct opponents, have used his connection with Bolsonaro to attack him. “

According to Monalisa, research shows that support for Bolsonaro has had a negative impact on voter perception, but has not yet identified the population of Fortaleza Bolsonaro with any of the candidates.

For Cleyton Montes, there is a possibility that the candidate supported by Bolsonaro will get his rejection reinforced: “It is unlikely that Captain Wagner will take advantage of this image of Bolsonaro. He (Bolsonaro) had an improvement in popularity due to emergency aid, but that has already stalled. Bolsonaro is a number that is universally rejected in Fortaleza. ”

PSL candidate approaches the symbols of Bolsonarianism

According to the captain, Heitor Freire (PSL) is another candidate alongside captain Wagner, who also identifies more clearly with the guidelines of the Brazilian president, who is running for mayor of Fortaleza. “From the point of view of television propaganda, Heitor Freire is closer to the symbols that Bolsonaro mobilized in the 2018 election campaign. The right discussion itself, which straightens Fortaleza, order and progress, green and yellow, they are much more in Heitor Freire’s campaign than in that of Captain Wagner, “says Monalisa.

Freire still has a certain right-wing niche as a public, as Professor Monalisa Soares says: “He speaks with a certain voter notion that the law can do better, he still wants to surf the wave of 2018, that law can do the problems solve the city. “It is worth noting that Bolsonaro cut ties with Heitor Freire after maneuvers attempting to get his son Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL) into the party’s presidency in 2019.

In the 2018 campaign, Heitor Freire had the support of Bolsonaro / Reproduction

The Bolsonarian Agenda

For political scientist, professor and researcher at the Laboratory for Political Election and Media Studies, Cleyton Monte, there are three main lines that identify the content of the Bolsonarianism program: “The traditional family, the order sought mainly by the military sectors and by will be the end, god. These are the three points of this movement that are known in the political science of Bolsonarianism. ”

Monalisa Soares believes that public safety is the candidate’s most expressive agenda based on conservative discourse. For them, both Captain Wagner’s trajectory and Heitor Freire, who puts forward proposals for this sector, have a strong connection to the public safety agenda: “Wagner didn’t talk so much about this topic, but rather about his trajectory from this earlier one Coming from a professional perspective already brings him very strongly into this field. “

In religious terms, the two candidates demonstrate a rapprochement with sectors of evangelical churches, be it with the support of leaders of great prestige, such as Council member Priscila Costa (PSC) and MP Dr. Silvada (PL) is the case, who support the candidacy of Captain Wagner – whether he should resume his story in the Evangelical Church, which is the case with Heitor Freire.

