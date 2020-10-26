For fairness to vote, Ibope must include the 2nd simulation

The electoral justice of Rio de Janeiro determined on Saturday (24) that the Ibope Research Institute should include the candidates Martha Rocha (PDT) and Benedita da Silva (PT) in the simulations of the second round with the former mayor Eduardo Paes (DEM) ). Until then, the simulation of the second round took place between Paes, who leads the polls, and the current Mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republican).

Given the growth of the two candidates in recent polls and the technical connection with Crivella, Judge Regina Chuquer understood that the institute should invalidate the questionnaires sent to respondents for the poll published next Friday (30).

“I accept Ibope’s request to provide the contingent of respondents with the option of a second round in which the three possible situations are taken into account until then: Paes X Crivella; Paes X Martha Rocha; Paes X Benedita, eliminating the previous one Question becomes unusable, “wrote the judge, who cautioned to suspend research disclosure and to impose a fine if the order is not adhered to.

The judge noted that new changes in the polls’ election scenario may require changes in the interviews, but that given the technical connection between Crivella, Benedita and Martha, the candidates should be treated the same for now. Failure to reveal the names of candidates in the second round can not only draw attention to aggression against the principle of equality, it can also lead voters to vote.

“The Fumus Boni Juris [perigo na demora] arises from the aggression against the principle of equal treatment of people who are in the same legal situation, as well as from the possibility of misleading the electorate in Rio de Janeiro, which suggests that a second round is only possible between the two candidates Getting voters to choose between the two as early as the first round, possibly disregarding the other candidates, particularly Martha Rocha and Benedita, who are technically second to Mayor Crivella, “the judge registered.

The lawsuit, filed by attorneys for the PDT candidate, State MP Martha Rocha, is based on the Datafolha Institute’s most recent poll published last Thursday (22). The investigation found that in the simulation of the second round between Paes and Martha, the PDT candidate would have 45% of the vote against 41% of the former mayor of Rio.

