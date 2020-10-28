For teachers, the administrative reform legalizes them

The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of public servants in managing the crisis, honoring health professionals and highlighting the role of teachers in the face of the government’s ineffectiveness in putting forward unified measures for the country. Researchers pushed measures to prevent and control the disease, and workers were responsible for implementing public policies to provide services to the population while government policies were politicized.

At the same time, the reform called for by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, which undermines the rights of these workers, is being referred to as “parasites”. On the occasion of the 28th day of the civil servant, we spoke to Graça Druck, professor at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA), economist, social scientist and researcher in the field of work sociology.

It reveals the contradictions of the administrative reform (proposed amendment to the Constitution – PEC 32) and the necessary struggle of the category against the vilipendium not only of their rights but of society as a whole.

BdF BA: You say that the axis of reform is the end of stability, protection for society and not for civil servants. In addition to outsourcing, provisional contracts can be concluded. What interests does this proposal serve? Is it a precarious task for the civil servant that can also generate precarious services?

Graça: PEC 32 is one of the so-called “structural reforms” that the current government and Brazilian business community are defending in their neoliberal agenda that has been in place since the 2016 coup. The Labor Reform Act and the Outsourcing Act were passed in 2017 and the 2019 pension reform have together the rejection of the social and protective role of the state. The labor and social security reforms were justified as necessary to resume economic growth. Almost three years after the new legislation that deleted a number of rights and reduced labor costs, there was no restoration of jobs, but an increase in informality and precarious work.

What effectively justifies these reforms is the neoliberal social model

In reality, these reforms justify the neoliberal model of society which has reached a stage where commercial logic is being radicalized. It is a process of accumulation through looting where there is no limit to the privatization of anything, including collective goods that are public services. In that sense, it is a constitutional amendment that will legalize precariousness if PEC 32 puts an end to statutory workers with stability and replaces them with fixed-term contracts and outsourcing – modalities already used in the public sector mainly in state and local labor and services, what is already a reality in the most basic areas like health and education.

President Jair Bolsonaro has already stated that he thinks it right for every government official to choose his servers. There is the case of Mayor Crivella’s “militias” in Rio as a harbinger of what could happen with the end of stability. Bahia suffered from coronelismo until recently. What risks do you see in the work of professionals who work for governments and not for society?

The changes proposed in PEC 32 include, in addition to a large number of precarious employment relationships (experience ties with a limited duration, outsourced), a reduction in public tenders and the use of simplified selection procedures without public announcements and by specifying public bodies that you select. This is already happening in federal states and municipalities approved by the federal government due to the emergency situation caused by the pandemic. Taking into account the current Law 723 (Aid to States and Municipalities) that freezes wages, career advancement, and competitions through December 2021, you can get an idea of ​​how the government is hiring without competitions.

It is important to note that the 1988 constitution stipulated that civil servants could only start their careers through public competitions. This is the most democratic form of staff composition, as it is assessed through tests that classify it according to its qualifications. Replacing competitions with specifying the “Colonel” on duty in each city is a major setback. It is the return of clientelism, of electoral blackmail, which, in addition to the end of stability, leads to the wiping out of public servants and services because they are not employed by the government but by the state, society and in order to ensure the regularity and continuity of their work ensure they cannot remain in an unstable state subject to the “humor” of any government official.

They comment (in an article published with Samara Reis and Emmanoel Leone) data from the World Bank report showing that Brazil has a comparatively modest number of civil servants and that spending on federal government staff over the past decade years have remained stable without cost control. Do you support the reform defenders’ main argument that the state is bloated and officials are responsible for the budget crisis?

If we look at the 2019 federal budget, the government spent 38.3% (R $ 1.038 trillion reais) on paying interest and repaying public debts earmarked for financial institutions and banks, while the social areas on education , Health, public safety, welfare, and state and community transfers made up 21.9% of total government spending, according to the Citizen Debt Audit. Hence, public servants are not responsible for most of the public expenditure.

The solutions taken in the name of the “financial crisis” are to reduce social spending and the rights of civil servants, especially those who earn less, as the PEC will protect the so-called “members of the powers” ​​who receive high salaries and benefits . In your opinion, what would be real alternatives to the problem of the Brazilian national budget?

First of all, it must be made clear that this idea of ​​the financial crisis and budget adjustment is an invention of the governments that clung to neoliberalism. Since the 1990s, particularly during Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s tenure, the diagnosis of a “state financial crisis,” imbalanced public accounts, justified reform of the state apparatus and privatization of state-owned companies.

Tax adjustments have since become permanent in the name of “austerity measures”. However, since that period, Brazil’s national debt has only increased and cannot be otherwise as interest is paid on interest in addition to debt repayments that have no counterpart as they have grown due to financial speculation. It is a priceless debt! If one looks at the development of primary income and expenditure in the federal budget, a deficit will appear from 2014. Before that, there had been a surplus since 2003, meaning that income was higher than expenditure. However, the deficit is not due to an “explosion in spending”, but rather to the decline in revenues due to the economic crisis, the state began to collect less.

The alternatives to this condition can only be built through much struggle, removing from power the classes that represent financed capital.

The alternatives to this condition can only be created through great efforts to transform Brazilian society by removing the classes that represent financed capital from power, ending neoliberal politics and thus redefining the role and place of the welfare state will. Rescuing withdrawn social and labor rights, implementing reforms that meet the needs of the working class, the majority of society, and (re) building civil servants as agents whose job it is to produce the collective goods that are socially necessary and not The laws of accumulation and the market are subordinate.

