For the answer and closeness. Do you know which banks the Portuguese like best? – Executive digest

Do you know which banks receive the highest customer satisfaction due to their reaction, dissolution and customer proximity? According to the latest analysis by the complaints portal for the banking sector, ActivoBank, Banco CTT and Banco Primus top the table.

According to the portal, Portugal, which has one of the lowest savings rates in Europe, has increased its savings rate in the middle of a pandemic. The savings rate rose to 10.6% of disposable income in the second quarter of this year (up from 7.5% in the first quarter). However, this increase in the savings rate in Portugal is not due to increased use of financial savings products, but rather to a decrease in consumption and a decrease in disposable income.

At a time of financial instability for many consumers, when the economic crisis is spreading and banks should be synonymous with unshakable trust for businesses and individuals, the portal carries out the analysis to determine the direction of (dissatisfaction) with the sector from the consumer society.

The portal also found that the number of complaints directed to the banking sector increased by 44% in 2020 compared to the same period last year. Between January 1st and October 28th, Portuguese banks were the target of 5,441 complaints registered on Portal da Queixa. During the same period, in 2019, the largest consumer social network in Portugal reached 3785 complaints.

Traditional banking that is more interested in customer satisfaction

Despite the increase in complaints, the analytics team found that banks showed a greater interest in consumer satisfaction when they asked for help through the complaints portal.

In terms of satisfaction index, which objectively expresses the performance of brands in the complaints portal based on the interaction (answer and resolution) with users who have submitted complaints and reflect a good performance (or not) of the brands – they are ActivoBank, Banco CTT and Banco Primus, who lead the table. Banco Atlântico Europa, Banco Investe and Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) follow.

Among the first six positions, CGD also has a good satisfaction index (79.3 out of 100) and a response rate of 99.4%, which shows good performance and closeness to the customer. Four banks have a response rate of 100% and score points for customer satisfaction and trust.

Analysis by Portal da Queixa shows that traditional banks are more concerned with customer satisfaction. The opposite is the case when the comparison is made with digital banks, which often use the opportunity and proximity of the customer as a strategy to attract new customers via the digital medium (and often offer the opportunity to open accounts without the company to leave home).

When analyzing the data from the most important fintechs, he checked the lack of attention and care among consumers who are precisely looking for them via the digital medium.