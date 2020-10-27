Forces mother to ask neighbors for money for drugs in Alcobaça – Portugal

GNR on Monday announced the arrest of a 47-year-old man for domestic violence against his 74-year-old mother in Alcobaça.

The drug addict inmate is suspected of attacking and insulting his mother in order to force her to hand over money to support her addiction. If not, she would have to ask the neighbors.

The assailant, who was present with a judge, was not allowed to contact the victim and had to leave his home and undergo detoxification treatment.