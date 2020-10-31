Former Minister Vieira da Silva is the new advisor to the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union – Politics

Former Minister of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security, José António Vieira da Silva, has been selected as Special Adviser to the European Commission to prepare the work on social rights during the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union (EU).

The news was published this Saturday by the EU Commissioner for Labor and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit from Luxembourg, on his official Twitter account.

“I am pleased to announce that José António Vieira da Silva, former Minister of Labor of Portugal, has become my special adviser to prepare the action plan for the implementation of the Pillar of Social Rights to be presented at the Social Summit in May 2021 at of the Portuguese Presidency “of the EU, wrote Nicolas Schmit.

The European social pillar should be one of the milestones of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will take place in the first half of 2021. A social summit is planned for May in Porto, at which the action plan will then be adopted.

The aim of this action plan has been to create more equal opportunities and access to the labor market from the outset, especially in view of the severe recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a written interview with the Lusa agency at the end of September, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that the cooperation with the Portuguese EU Council Presidency in the first half of 2021 will bring “good results” because Feel Portugal in several matters on your side, for example in the “social dimension”.

In anticipation of the fourth Portuguese Presidency of the Union, Ursula von der Leyen stressed that this “appears at a crucial moment” as the pandemic that caused the greatest crisis in Europe since World War II “is not over and recovery is underway is still in a phase “.

In the context of recovery, the Commission President stressed that it was important to take into account “the social dimension”, an issue where she had no doubt about having Portugal on her side “as in other matters”.

The chairman of the municipal administration was then guaranteed to “look forward to the first half of 2021”, not least because Portugal had always been “a reliable partner”.

“The Portuguese people have always shown their support for the European idea. Portugal is a key player in our European team: a reliable partner, a committed people and representatives from across the political spectrum. It is the fourth time that Portugal has held the presidency of the Union takes over. I am looking forward to the first half of 2021. Together we will achieve good results, “concluded Ursula von der Leyen.

More recently, in mid-October, the European Commission decided that a new “ambitious action plan” should be presented in the first quarter of 2021.

In the work program presented at the time, the institution stated that the new strategy aims to “prevent the economic and health crisis from turning into a social crisis” and guarantees “that no one will be left behind during the European recovery”.