Former soccer player Ryan Giggs denies allegations of violence against his girlfriend

Welsh coach Ryan Giggs has been arrested for alleged violence against his girlfriend, which the former footballer has denied, according to his spokesman.

“Mr Giggs denies any charges of assault against him,” the coach’s spokesman said in a statement, adding that the former Manchester United player will work with the authorities and will continue to support the ongoing investigation. .

The Federation of Wales also said in a statement it was “aware of an incident involving their manager” but declined to comment on the situation.

According to The Sun, the police were called to Ryan Giggs’s home on Sunday night. The former player was arrested and questioned on suspicion of violence against his girlfriend Kate Greville.

Manchester police say the woman sustained minor injuries without hospital treatment and that “a 46-year-old man was eventually arrested”.

Wales have canceled the press conference scheduled for today at which Ryan Giggs would announce the roster for the team’s next signings.