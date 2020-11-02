Former US information services analyst Edward Snowden calls for Russian citizenship – World

Former US intelligence analyst Edward Snowden announced Monday that he applied for Russian citizenship after obtaining permanent residency in Russia, where he has been a refugee since 2013.

The former advisor to the American information agencies CIA and NSA (acronyms in English), who the United States was looking for, said on the social network Twitter that he had asked for US citizenship to be retained, which has now been possible since a recent change in the Russian immigration and citizenship law.

The request comes a few days after her partner Lindsay Mills announced she was pregnant.