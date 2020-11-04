Fortaleza: The PF is operating on 12 days before the elections

The Federal Police started Operation Red Card in Fortaleza in cooperation with the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) on the morning of last Tuesday (3). The aim of the campaign is to investigate alleged corruption crimes, mismanagement of federal public funds and fraud as part of the procedure to cancel the tender during the confrontation with the Covid-19 in the capital Ceará, in particular when buying supplies for what was set up in the stadium Hospital de Campanha President Vargas

According to the Federal Police, the investigation revealed evidence of fraud in the choice of contractor in the form of an exemption from bidding, the purchase of equipment from a front-line company, poor administration and inspection of the use of public funds in the field hospital, and an overpricing of equipment. acquired. The investigation speaks of possible losses for the public coffers of more than seven million reais.

Operation Red Card served 27 search and seizure warrants, 13 in Fortaleza, 13 in São Paulo and one in Pelotas (RS) and was visited by 22 CGU servers and 120 federal police officers.

The federal police gave evidence of criminal activity by officials from the Fortaleza Municipal Ministry of Health, managers and members of the monitoring and evaluation commission of the management contract, heads of a social organization in São Paulo charged with managing the field hospital, and business people.

Location of the town hall

In a note, Fortaleza City Hall states that throughout the period of the pandemic it has fully cooperated with all inspection activities by the external control bodies and has acted with absolute transparency, smoothness and efficiency in the construction and operation of the project. Field Hospital at Presidente Vargas Stadium.

The city also claims that it has always been among the highs in the national ranking of transparency for attitudes and costs in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the city, the field hospital cared for a total of 1,239 patients, of which 1,025 people were operated on within four months. “We believe that the end of this inspection will prove the correct and rigorous use of public funds to protect and save lives during the pandemic,” the city of Fortaleza said in a statement.

Operation near the elections

Given its proximity to the local elections, several politicians have expressed concern about the possibility of the Bolsonaro government (excluding the party) using the federal police politically for the benefit of the candidate he supports in the local elections in Fortaleza.

Mayor Roberto Cláudio (PDT) confirmed via his social networks that the operation represents clear interference by the Bolsonaro government in the elections: “There is a decision on a search and seizure from October 9th, they waited almost a month to get closer to come out of the elections and do this whole festival, produce this factoid to intervene in the democratic process here in the city of Fortaleza, ”Roberto Cláudio explained on video.

He also spoke to the governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT). On the governor’s social networks, he claimed to be an advocate for investigations of any kind, provided that they were guided by technical rather than political criteria. “This operation by the PF against the city of Fortaleza a few days before the election, together with the CGU, an organ of the federal government, is very strange. I hope that an institution with such a serious and respected history as the PF will not be used at the moment, ”said Camilo Santana in a publication.

