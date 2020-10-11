Forty people with iron bars and mortars attack the police station in Paris – Welt

A police station in Champigny-sur-Marne on the outskirts of Paris was attacked on Saturday evening by forty people armed with iron bars and mortars.

No agent was injured, according to BFMTV. Two policemen were smoking outside the police station when the crowd approached and knocked on the door with the iron bars. The agents managed to seek refuge in time.

Eight explosives were found on the construction site and several police vehicles were damaged. Two outbreaks of fire were also recorded in waste bins.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. local time.

Y’a qu’a Champigny tu peux voir le comico se faire allumer comme un 14 juillet pic.twitter.com/ipeQY7VHQj

– Le Capricieux (@ LeCapricieux94) October 10, 2020