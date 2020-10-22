Four cases of Covid-19 among the firefighters of Algueirão-Mem Martins – Portugal

Four firefighters from Algueirão – Mem Martins, Sintra municipality are infected with Covid-19, the company’s commander, Joaquim Leonardo, who has been confirmed to the CM. These elements are isolated and asymptomatic at home.

“We have already investigated the source of the infection that occurred outside the barracks, and we are running tests on the remaining firefighters who have been in contact with two of the infected, as the other two in the previous days and on that day because the barracks was not in the barracks, the results were positive, “explained Joaquim Leonardo.

According to the commander, the situation does not endanger the functionality of the fire brigade. “It’s controlled. We have teams that work in isolation, as we did during the first wave when we also had four infected firefighters,” said Joaquim Leonardo.