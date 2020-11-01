Four escape the shipwreck in Fonte da Telha in Almada – Portugal



João Carlos Rodrigues 09:42

This Saturday four fishermen survived the sinking of the ship they were working on in front of the clapboard Fonte there in Almada. The accident occurred at 10:20 am when the small Xávega artificial boat capsized due to the swell while working. The four men were supported by colleagues who were in the immediate vicinity. Already on the beach they were supported by elements of the maritime police and by INEM. Two of the fishermen were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The ship was eventually pulled ashore and then pulled by one of the tractors normally used to pull this type of boat. The maritime police are investigating. View comments