Four Exercises You Can Do At Home – Fitness & Diet

Exercise is a habit that we should always maintain. To help us find a solution, personal trainer Rafaela Rede showed us four workouts for different areas of the body: one for the arms, one for the legs and one for the glutes, without forgetting the abdominal muscles. See what to do and what not to do on each of these points below, and find out all the correct moves in the video above.

»Heating: Burpee (3 to 5 series)

“Triceps

– YES: Keep your feet side by side and align them with the width of the pelvis. Arms on the upper body, elbows pointing backwards.

– NO: Lift out your pelvis and elbows.

»Heating: squats with jumps (20x)

“Lunge

– YES: Keep your front knee at a 90 ° angle to the ankle and keep your spine straight.

– NO: Put your knee in front of the ankle line.

»Heating: Jumping Jacks (20x)

“Hip bumps

– YES: Keep your knees at 90 ° and support your shoulder blades well. Look ahead.

– NO: Do not contract your glutes or push your knees out.

»Heating: mountaineers (20x)

“Reverse crunch

– YES: Keep your legs straight and your feet together.

– NO: Leave your legs behind and do not support your lower back on the floor during the descent.

To learn more about training options, contact Rafaela Rede by email: rafaela_rede@hotmail.com.