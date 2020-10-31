Four fishermen escape the shipwreck in Fonte da Telha – Portugal

A local fishing vessel capsized this Saturday morning while working in front of the Fonte da Telha in the municipality of Almada.

The four crew members on board will fall overboard but were rescued by colleagues nearby. The incident occurred at 10:20 a.m.

When the authorities arrived on site, the four fishermen were already on land. They were evaluated by INEM and two of them were hospitalized for minor injuries.

The small fishing boat was eventually pulled to the beach where it will soon be removed using the tractors normally used to pull this type of ship.