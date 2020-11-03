Fourth volume “Reckless” by Funke – fairy tales for adults

Hamburg (dpa) – When Cornelia Funke wrote the first volume of the fantasy series “Reckless” more than ten years ago, the German writer knew that this series of books would be a journey around the world on the trail of fairy tales.

Now Funke has sent the heroes of this story – the brothers Jacob and Will Reckless – to a new country with the fourth volume that has just been released. In “Reckless – On the Silver Track” the two are attracted to Japan.

“I came to Russia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia with the third party, and of course I had to travel to Asia,” Funke told the German news agency in Hamburg. India was an idea. “But since Japan is also called the island of foxes, this destination was naturally an obvious choice for my fox heroine.” Fuchs is a shapeshifter, Jacob’s friend and has long since become the series’ secret main character.

Accompany young Jacob on his journey not only across continents, but also across worlds. Funke’s “Reckless” is – inspired by the tales of the Brothers Grimm – the adventure of a treasure hunter who can travel through a magic mirror into the world of fairy tales and build a new life. He is soon followed by his younger brother Will, who suddenly faces his own adventure.

In the fourth volume, Jacob first searches for his younger brother to look for a special mirror with him. Will wants revenge on the bad Player, Jacob is looking for a way to break an old deal with Gambler for himself and for Fuchs. But the road to the goal is equipped with many obstacles, detours and adversaries for both. They are accompanied by Yanagita Hideo, who carries all her secrets with her.

The fourth volume “Reckless” is even more compact than the previous three volumes. The reader must work their way through a long-winded and elegant labyrinth in many places over 460 pages. Funke expects a lot from his readers. Because not all thoughts and descriptions can be followed immediately. Many threads of the story initially float between the pages, only to later be linked to the past or future of the heroes and their enemies. Sometimes many readers may lose track.

Funke himself admits that: “Obviously that’s what happens when you write a series that has become so complex. One would almost like to advise readers: wait until I have completely finished them and then read them at once so you can really see how everything is connected. “

The world-renowned author is always guided by stories when she writes her books. The fourth band “Reckless” was a bit rebellious, the 61-year-old says with a laugh. “It was as undisciplined as the first. I think it’s because of my bad guy. I always had the feeling that the player had outsmarted me and that I was falling in love with his wrong ways. “For her, stories are always a labyrinth in which one searches for the true story.” But this time Player brought me to meet a quite a lot of hedges. “

Reckless books are not fairy tales for young people. “I recommend not looking in the mirrors until the age of 16, because the arguments behind it would surely bore younger readers.” Reckless is ultimately about love in all its facets. «Romantic love, love between siblings, love for parents. In reality it is about the feeling of what and to whom we belong. “

Funke can certainly imagine a film adaptation of the series published by Dressler-Verlag in Hamburg. “But with Reckless I would only give my approval to one television series because the subject is very complex.” The first offers have already been made, according to the writer who lives in the US on an avocado farm in Malibu.

Funke has already written more than 70 books for children and teenagers, with a circulation of 31 million worldwide. “Reckless” is one of Funke’s most successful books, along with the “Ink World”, “The Wild Chicken” and “Drachenreiter” series. In October, Funke received the special prize of the German Youth Literature Award for all his literary work.

Funke still doesn’t know where the heroes of “Reckless” will be headed in the fifth and final volume. But she would like to do something about South American and African fairy tales, she already reveals.

– Cornelia Funke: Reckless – On a silver track, Dressler-Verlag Hamburg, 464 pages, 24.00 euros, ISBN 978-3-7915-0155-0.