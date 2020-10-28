FPF Changes Date of Benfica and Sports Games in Portuguese Cup – Sports

The Paredes-Benfica game from the third round of the Portuguese Football Cup has been brought forward to November 21, while Sacavenense-Sporting will play two days later, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced officially on the website today.

These were the two changes the FPF made to the third round calendar, whose games are scheduled for November 22nd, a Sunday, and which dictated the draw held last week.

For example, Benfica, finalist of the previous edition, was brought up to Paredes, the championship of Portugal, on November 21st, a Saturday from 9:15 pm.

The trip from Sporting to Sacavenense, which is also active in the Portuguese championship, has been postponed for November 23, a Monday, also at 9:15 p.m.

In this third round of the Portuguese Cup, the first to be attended by teams from the I League, FC Porto, holder of the cup, will play in the stronghold of Fabril do Barreiro.