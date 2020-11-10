FPGA Market 2020 Future Scope and Price Analysis by 2026 

Need for better performance computing has fueled the demand for field programmable gate array (FPGA) chips, which will offer prolific growth opportunities to FPGA market share. These chips offer cheaper solutions for low to medium volume production and are associated with the advantage of faster time to market. FPGA chips are highly preferred over Application-specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) on account of its relative cost advantage and time efficiency, which will propel field programmable gate array industry growth.

The wireless communication sector is likely to drive FPGA market trends owing to the advancing innovations in 4G/5G. FPGA has found application in non-contiguous carrier aggregation, managing of centralized Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN), and 4G/5G waveform coexistence. 5G architecture requires superior flexibility in design time and runtime. FPGA chips use dynamic partial reconfiguration which fulfills the requirement of 5G architecture.

Innovations in automotive sector have been increasing the need for security solutions instead of mitigating associated security threats. Integrated security solutions with FPGA are able to offer security at design, intel, and hardware levels.

Manufacturers and OEMs are installing FPGA devices in vehicles to design reliable security system, including collision avoidance systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and adaptive cruise control. FPGA technology is preferred over ASIC because it requires less modification for system upgrades. FPGAs are reprogrammable which eases modification in automotive sector and pumps up field programmable gate array industry share.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the FPGA Market. They are as follows:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Cobham plc, Efinix, Inc., Flex Logix Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Microsemi Corporation (Microchip), Omnitek (Intel), Quick Logic Corporation, Xilinx, Aldec, Inc., BitSim AB, ByteSnap Design, Cyient, Enclustra GmbH, EnSilica, Gidel, Mistral Solution Pvt. Ltd., Nuvation Engineering

China houses several renowned automotive and consumer electronics companies, which offers opportunities for field programmable gate array industry growth. Companies such as Samsung, Alibaba, Xinhua, etc., are spending highly on the implementation of AI, which will increase product demand considerably.

For example, in February 2019, Xinhua unveiled the first AI news anchor of the world. Also, in July 2017, China introduced the “New Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan” to expand AI sector with an investment of around $150 billion by 2030. It has 8 key applications, including smart cars and service robots under its target. These applications include usage of chips, such as FPGA, GPU, CPU, and ASIC.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. FPGA Market, By Architecture

4.1. Key trends in FPGA, by architecture

4.2. SRAM

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Flash

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Antifuse

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. FPGA Market, By Process Technology

5.1. Key trends in FPGA, by process technology

5.2. <28 nm

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. 28 nm-90 nm

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4. >90 nm

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6. FPGA Market, By Configuration

6.1. Key trends in FPGA, by configuration

6.2. Low-range FPGA

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Mid-range FPGA

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4. High-range FPGA

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 7. FPGA Market, By Application

7.1. Key trends in FPGA, by application

7.2. Consumer electronics

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.3. Automotive

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.4. Industrial

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.5. Communication & data centers

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.6. Aerospace & defense

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.7. Telecom

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

