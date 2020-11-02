France. Children aged 6 and over must wear a mask in school – Executive Digest

The use of a mask in schools in France will be extended this Monday to children aged 6 and over.

In Portugal, the use of a mask or visor is compulsory from the 2nd cycle “regardless of the age of the student”. This means that a child who starts 5th grade at the age of 9 must also wear protective equipment.

“As of the beginning of this Monday, the health protocol will be adjusted and strengthened to ensure the protection of all children, teachers and parents of students, according to the statement sent to us (Wednesday). from the Board of Governors for Public Health, “announced French Prime Minister Jean Castex.

France announced a new national-level restriction on Wednesday to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, joining Ireland and Wales, the only ones in Europe to have pushed the measure so far.

The new detention center, which will last until at least December 1, started on Friday, but schools will remain open for the time being.

The new measures in France include the closure of bars and restaurants during the new term.

The Covid-19 pandemic, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 44 million cases of infection worldwide.