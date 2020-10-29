France crosses 36,000 dead from Covid-19 – World

France crossed the 36,000 death line related to Covid-19 today, on the eve of a new national detention order coming into effect by the government to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.

According to the French health department, 36,020 people have died of Covid 19 disease on French territory since the beginning of the pandemic crisis, 250 of them in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, the country registered 47,637 new cases of Covid-19 disease, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,282,769.