France doubles the armed forces at the borders. Macron urges Europe to fight terrorism with increased security – Executive Digest

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that he would double the number of security forces at his country’s borders following the recent terrorist attacks in Nice and Vienna.

At a press conference on the border with Spain, Macron also called on European countries to reform the rules for the Schengen area, the freedom of movement of the European Union, and called for the introduction of an effective border police at Europe’s common external border.

In his view, this will be the necessary response given the global nature of terrorist structures organized internationally via the internet and social networks, but also through the dispatch of agents who manage to circulate across borders.

“And that means that Europe needs to step up its response,” stressed Macron, guaranteeing that France “will take this step at its borders and double its armed forces to that end”. “Europe must do that too,” affirmed the French President.

Macron also noted that his government will refer this matter to the Council of the European Union next December in the form of a specific proposal.