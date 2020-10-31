France sees 35,641 new cases and every fifth test is positive – Executive Digest

One in five tests done in France to detect the new coronavirus is positive, health officials said today that 224 people have died and 35,641 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The French health authorities have indicated that with 35,641 new positive cases, the number of infected people exceeds 1.3 million, while the total number of deaths reaches 36,788.

In the past seven days, 16,865 people have been admitted to hospitals for Covid-19, of which 2,507 are in intensive care.

In France, where nearly 2,500 outbreaks have been detected, nearly 700 of which are in nursing homes, 96 of its 100 departments are in vulnerable situations.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.6 million cases of infection worldwide.

The United States of America is the country with the most deaths (229,710 and also has more confirmed cases of infection (more than nine million).

In Europe, the highest number of deaths is recorded in the United Kingdom (46,555 deaths, more than one million cases), followed by Italy (38,618 deaths, more than 679,000 cases).

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.