Frank Stella awarded the Alexej von Jawlensky Prize

The winner is a painter, sculptor and artist of the object. Receives 18,000 euros and an exhibition in Wiesbaden.

Wiesbaden (dpa) – The American artist Frank Stella receives the Alexej von Jawlensky Prize from the state capital of Hesse. According to a message from the city, he is following the proposal of the Wiesbaden Museum.

The prize is endowed with 18,000 euros and is linked to an exhibition in the halls of the museum. It is awarded every five years by the state capital along with the Wiesbaden casino and Nassauische Sparkasse. Due to the crown pandemic, the Board of Trustees’ decision was made this year after a shortened procedure.

“With Frank Stella, we will undoubtedly have one of the most important contemporary artists as our guests in Wiesbaden,” said the head of the cultural department, Axel Imholz. The 84-year-old winner is a painter, sculptor and object artist. Many of its images and reliefs contain brightly colored rectangles, circles or tapered geometric shapes. His famous artwork “Black Paintings” denies “any conventional conception of color and form,” the statement states.