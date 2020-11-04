Fransérgio, who is infected with Covid-19, fails in Braga’s game against Leicester – cm a minute

Midfielder Fransérgio tested positive for the new coronavirus and missed the game on Leicester ground on Thursday in the third round of Group G Europa League football, Sporting Braga reported today.

According to official data from the “Arsenalists”, the Brazilian midfielder has been asymptomatic and isolated from the moment he heard the results of the tests that were conducted on Monday.

Fransérgio has been out of the squad since the weekend because he was out of the game with Famalicão due to his exclusion in the last game against Vitória de Guimarães.